FARMINGTON — Gone and Forgotten was a one-and-three-quarter length winner of the $50,000 Arctic Queen Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on Monday. She completed the six-furlong sprint in a final time of 1:12.81.
The Michael S. Ferraro-trainee won the annual stake for the second consecutive season. The 5-year-old mare now has a resume that includes a lifetime total of three stakes triumphs. She was guided to the seventh race victory by jockey Luis Perez.
The $226,865 earner owned by Barry K. Schwartz registered her 11th career win and paid $4.70, $2.50 and $2.10. Curly Girl rallied to claim the second position and returned $3.50 and $2.10. Queen Arella faded to third and paid $2.10.
The $50,000 Genesee Valley Breeders’ Stakes is the next big race on the 2023 FLGR stakes calendar. Older New York breds will travel one-mile-and-one-sixteenth in the annual route on Sept. 4.