FARMINGTON — Looms Boldly won the 39th renewal of the $50,000 Ontario County Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on Monday. The talented colt owned by Ten Strike Racing took the six furlong dash for New York-bred 3-year-olds in a final time of 1:12.41.
The Brad Cox-trainee seized the lead from his inside post and widened his advantage to score the victory by a margin of five and one-quarter lengths. He was guided to victory by jockey Andre Worrie.
Looms Boldly recorded his fourth victory in his seventh lifetime start and improved his career earnings to a sum of $207,640. He notched his second career stakes triumph and paid $4, 2.30, and $2.10. Acoustic Ave was second and returned $2.30 and $2.10. Dr. Kraft secured the third position and paid $2.10.
The Niagara Stakes for New York-bred 3-year-old fillies is the next $50,000 race on the 2023 FLGR stakes schedule. The six furlong sprint will be the feature event for the Tuesday, July 4 card. Independence Day at the Races also will include a chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Free programs for the FLGR live card also will be available.