FARMINGTON — Thanks to victory by a 59-to-1 mega long shot on Wednesday, a carryover bonanza awaits handicappers when racing resumes Monday afternoon at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack.
First-race post time is 1:15 p.m.
Carryovers in the Pick Five and Pick Six were triggered when The New Miami, ridden by J.M. Rohena for owner/trainer Ramon Vazquez Sr., won Wednesday’s seventh race and paid $120.50 to win.
A carryover over $12,905 awaits when the Pick Five begins in race 5. It’s the first Pick Five carryover of the season. Scheduled post time for the fifth is 3:11 p.m. The sequence includes two allowance races, two claiming races, and a maiden special weight event.
The Pick Five is a 50-cent base wager. If there are no winning tickets, which was the case on Wednesday, the entire net pool carries over to the next racing day.
The Pick Six, a traditional $1 Pick Six format, begins in Race 3 with a $978 carryover. Post time is scheduled for 2:13 p.m.
In the Pick Six, 75% of the pool (minus takeout) is distributed to bettors who select the winner of races 3-8. A consolation payout, paid from the other 25% of the net pool, goes to handicappers who select five of six (or the most winners in the sequence).
Complimentary Finger Lakes past performances for Monday’s nine-race program — and for all live racing cards at Finger Lakes — are available for download at https://www.fingerlakesgaming.com/racing/free-digital-program.