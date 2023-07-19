FARMINGTON — Allure of Money won the 50th renewal of the $150,000 New York Derby at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on July 17. The Michael S. Ferraro-trainee scored a narrow upset over heavily favored Maker’s Candy in a final time of 1:46.82 for 1 1/16th miles on the dirt.
The $235,850 earner secured the neck triumph after a spirited stretch battle with the 1-9 post time favorite. He was guided to victory by jockey Luis Perez for owner Happy Face Racing Stable. Allure of Money registered his second career stakes win and paid $16.20, $3.30 and $2.30. Maker’s Candy was second under Jose Ortiz and returned $2.10 and $2.10. Mo Trump held the third position and paid $5.70.
Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack will continue to offer live thoroughbred racing three days a week from Monday to Wednesday. Post time for the first race each day is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.