BOYS 

Finger Lakes West

Midlakes 57, Romulus 46 

Wayne County

Lyons 91, Marion 26

Williamson 35, North Rose-Wolcott 26

Monroe County

Canandaigua 74, Brockport 59

GIRLS

Wayne County

Lyons 48, Red Creek 40

East Rochester 58, Sodus 16

