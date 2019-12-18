SENECA FALLS — A hectic day in basketball around the Finger Lakes made for excellent league matchups for both boys and girls on Tuesday night.
Mynderse Academy played host to both the boys and girls Waterloo basketball teams in a Finger Lakes East doubleheader.
The girls game tipped off at 6:00 p.m. while the boys began immediately following.
The Waterloo girls squad entered the match as the team to beat in the Finger Lakes East and continued their scorching hot start to the season with a 54-22 win over the Blue Devils.
The Indians (7-0, 3-0) used their size, talent and deep roster to beat the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-2).
Head coach Mike Bree was proud of his team’s defense and remarked how it was a good team win. Macy Karr led the Indians with 12 points, Giavanna White-Principio had 10, Tabatha Winter dropped nine and Allie Smith had seven.
“I thought defensively we played very well,” coach Bree said after the win. “We really tightened up and forced them to be uncomfortable in getting shots up and turning the ball over. We forced a lot of turnovers and that disrupted them quite a bit.”
Though it was a stout defensive performance from a team that aims to be consistently disruptive, coach Bree felt there was still room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball.
“Offensively, some stretches I liked, some I didn’t,” Bree added “We were a little flat offensively but I thought it was a good team win.”
It was certainly tough for the Blue Devils to generate any sort of momentum. Their leading scorer was sophomore Megan Marley with five points followed by Mackenzie Higby and Bridget Miller, who both had four points.
“Defensively, all year we’ve given teams fits,” Bree said. “We’ve really done a good job the whole season and tonight was a continuation of that.”
As for the boys game, Mynderse and Waterloo sported identical records entering the game. After 32 minutes, the Indians (2-2, 2-1)got the best of the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2) 65-48 and earned their second win of the season.
“The first half we defended really well,” Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell said. “So that set the tone for us. I thought guys did a good job playing together and played hard as well.”
The Indians were led by senior guard Julian Ruiz who dropped 16 points. Right behind Ruiz was fellow senior guard John Lawrence with 13 points and junior forward Devin Felber had double digit points as well with 10.
Mynderse had trouble scoring with one exception: Troy Kabat, who dropped a game-high 29 points and accounted for 60 percent of the Blue Devils’ offense.
“He got off to a good start,” coach Darnell said. “He had eight of their first nine points...He was driving, hitting threes and I think there were times we didn’t locate where he was and to his credit, he knocked them down. We need to do a better job at locating a guy who has it going.”
Despite recognizing areas for improvement on both the girls and boys teams, the coaches can’t argue with the results.