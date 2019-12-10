WATERLOO — The Penn Yan Academy boys bowling team began defense of its Finger Lakes East championship Monday in shutout style.
Cameron Bassage, the lone Mustang to bowl all three games, threw a 571 set to lead Penn Yan to a 5-0 victory over host Geneva at Sunset Bowl.
The Mustangs, who won their season-opening non-league matches in similar style, improved to 15-0 overall.
Bassage opened with a 203 and followed with a 185 and 183.
Mustangs coach Mindy Johnson gave 12 bowlers a chance to toss at least one game. Trevor Harris led Penn Yan with a 207 high game, helping his team bowl a match-high 915 in the opener.
Nick Vasconez paced Geneva (1-14, 0-5 FL East) with a 425 series.
In the girls’ match, Penn Yan (15-0, 5-0) also posted a 5-0 victory over the Panthers (4-11, 0-5).
Andy Kniffin topped a balanced showing with a 540 set, headed by a 206 opening game. Brandee Ellis contributed a steady 525 built on 171, 176 and 178 singles.
Melissa Wright posted the best three-game number for Geneva, a 397.