GENEVA — An early season matchup of two powerhouses benefits everyone — it’s a litmus test for both teams to see what they need to improve on moving forward, and it’s also great entertainment for the fans.
Friday night’s heavyweight clash between Wayne Central and Geneva provided all the edge-of-seat excitement expected between two undefeated teams.
The Panthers and Eagles threw haymakers back and forth for 32 minutes before needing overtime to decide a winner. The Eagles (3-0, 2-0) ended up pulling ahead of the Panthers (2-1, 0-1) and hanging on to secure the overtime victory by a score of 62-59.
“I thought the team played really hard and the effort was there,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said. “We struggled shooting the ball, especially from 3-point range. Wayne is very good at running their 2-3 zone and their coach Bill Thomson is a good coach and they have good players.”
The game began with both the Eagles and Panthers playing lockdown defense. Geneva did not allow any easy buckets in the first quarter and neither did Wayne. After a few fast break layups from Geneva’s Liam Ryan and Parker Bossard, a 3-pointer by Wayne and a tough bucket from Panthers’ forward Jaheim Jackson, Geneva led after a low-scoring quarter 10-9. Both Ryan and Bossard would finish with 8 points each.
The second quarter saw Wayne take the lead and outscore Geneva 20-14. After not scoring any points in the first, Eagles’ guard Mason Blankenburg got hot and started to hit his shots and would finish the game with a game-high 22 points. While Wayne took the lead, Geneva’s defense took a step back as Devon Martin got into foul trouble and lost key minutes.
“We didn’t rotate well enough on defense,” Deisering said. “The scoring picked up but our defense let up a little bit as we played man-to-man. We pride ourselves on defense and there’s nights we are not going to score but the defense should be there every night. We just gotta do it for four quarters.”
The second half saw both teams’ offenses explode for buckets. Wayne led 37-30 in the third quarter when the Panthers went on a 12-2 run to take a 42-39 lead for their biggest lead of the game. Martin’s offensive game picked up and the junior forward/guard finished with 16 points.
The fourth quarter was what fans dream about — four ties and several lead changes; the last was when Martin hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55-all with under 20 seconds remaining. The Panthers then locked down their defense for the final seconds of the fourth and forced a held ball turnover with 1.9 seconds remaining. After a timeout, a full-court, inbound pass was labeled for Jagger Kerr, whose turnaround jumper at the buzzer bounced off the rim and sent the game into overtime.
“I thought we did a much better job defending in the second half,” Deisering said.
After a questionable charging call on Ryan that negated a basket, Kerr took another jump shot and sunk it to give Geneva a two-point, 57-55 lead on the second possession of overtime. It would not last, however, as Wayne’s Mason Blankenberg scored the next four points thanks to a baseline jumper and a running layup to give the Eagles a 59-57 lead.
Kerr continued to leave his mark on the game and drew a hard foul by Wayne’s Tyler Reynolds, who fouled out with 10 points. Kerr made the second of his two free throws to cut the lead to just one.
The Panthers had an opportunity to take control of the game off a forced turnover that ended in the hands of Nick Askin, who missed his 3-point shot. Bossard then leapt for the loose rebound and was fouled by an Eagles defender. Bossard hit his first free throw to tie the game at 59 before missing the second.
The two teams traded misses on the next two possessions before Askin was called for a foul on Blankenberg’s shot. Blankenburg then made both free throws to give the Eagles a 61-59 lead. On the ensuing Geneva possession, Kerr missed a baseline jump shot to give Wayne the ball back with 37.9 seconds remaining.
Blankenberg was again fouled on a 3-point attempt and made his final free throw after missing the first two to give Wayne a three-point lead, 62-59. Blankenburg finished 7-10 from the line.
With 19.6 seconds remaining, Geneva called a timeout and drew up a play. After a screen, Nasir Harrison took a 3-point shot that missed. Kerr was able to grab the rebound but was then stripped of the ball by Wayne, who then ran out the clock to secure a narrow victory.
Despite the loss, the mood in the Panther’s locker room was a good sign of things to come, according to Coach Deisering.
“The kids were really positive in the locker room after,” he said. “We were disappointed, obviously, but we also knew some things showed up we need to work on. Everybody is looking forward to getting back to work on Monday and getting better. It’s a long season and the loss hurts us, but it fuels the fire and helps us get better.”