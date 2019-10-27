ONTARIO CENTER — Wayne Central School hosted the Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships on Friday afternoon.
North Rose-Wolcott’s Ryan King finished first in a field of 133 varsity boys entries with a 5-kilometer time of 17:09 with Marcus Whitman’s Liam Prendergast finishing second with a time of 17:19.
Newark’s Broden Haltiner would round out the top three with a third place time of 17:27.
Clyde-Savannah’s Derrick Tandle would finish seventh with a time of 17:43, Erik Verdehem of Waterloo finished ninth with 17:57, Dundee’s Matt Wood finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a time of 18:11 and James Tette would be Penn Yan’s first finisher with a 12th place finishe of 18:12 with teammate Ayden Mowry right behind him with a time of 18:22.
Geneva’s first finisher would be Henry Loudon with a time of 18:38, good for 22nd overall.
Marcus Whitman would win the overall event for the boys with a team score of 87. Wayne Central, Honeoye, Newark and Bloomfield-Naples would round out the top five schools.
As for the girls varsity results, Adriana Behrendt of Wayne Central took the crown on her home turf as she finished first with a 5-kilometer time of 19:40, finishing a staggering 25 seconds ahead of Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker, who finished second with a time of 20:05. Newark’s Trinity Wells would round out the top four with a time of 20:45.
Emma Rath of Clyde-Savannah finished in fifth place with a time of 20:47. Behind her were Katelyn Wilkes of Midlakes with 20:57 and Camryn Bailey of Geneva with 21:04 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Waterloo’s top finisher would be Sennett Turner with a time of 21:07 followed closely by teammate Chance Rice Porter with 21:16, both of whom rounded out the top 10.
Kaitlyn Hilkert would finish first for Mynderse Academy with a time of 22:05 and would place 16th overall.
Harley-Allendale/Columbia would barely win the overall meet with 115 points. The top four schools would all be within a point of the school that finished before them.
Waterloo placed second with 116 points, Wayne Central finished third with 117 points and Red Creek was right behind them in fourth with 118 points. Geneva rounded out the top five with 150 points.