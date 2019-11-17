PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh hosted the New York state high school cross country championships Saturday, and several Finger Lakes schools were represented.
Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker showed why she is one of the best in the state with a 25th-place finish in a field of 128 runners in Class C. She finished the 5K race with a time of 18:22.7.
In 2018, Decker finished 33rd. This year, she improved her time by over 2½ minutes. Clyde-Savannah/Lyons’ Emma Rath finished 69th in 19:35.7, while HAC’s Mary Cotter placed 54th with 19:19.7. Cotter also raced in 2018 and improved her time by over 90 seconds.
Newark’s Trinity Wells raced in Class B and had an improved 2019 as well. Wells placed 38th out of 124 runners with a time of 18:20.7. In 2018, Wells placed 45th with a time of 20:33.8.
Also racing in Class B was Wayne’s Adriana Behrendt. The senior finished her last high school race with a 45th-place finish in 18:28.8, just under 2 minutes faster than her time in 2018.
In Class D, Red Creek posted a fifth-place team finish. Alison Sawyer finished 30th out of 109 runners with a time of 19:15.7, the top Red Creek finish. Red Jacket’s Madalenn Fee ran a strong race with a 12th-place finish (18:23.0).
As for the boys, Marcus Whitman’s Liam Prendergast capped off his senior year with a 32nd-place finish (15:52.3). Prendergast improved by 12 places from his 2018 state appearance.
Also in Class C was North Rose-Wolcott’s Ryan King in 37th place (16:01.1), Clyde-Savannah/Lyons’ Derrick Tandle in 59th place (16:29.7), Waterloo’s Erik Verdehem in 62nd place (16:32.4) and Midlakes’ Aidan Cort in 96th (17:02.4).
In Class A, Canadaigua’s Matt McMullen finished in 29th place out of 108 runners with a time of 15:15.9.
As for Class B, Newark’s Broden Haltiner placed 36th out of 122 runners with a time of 15:42.4.
Class D featured Marion’s Mack Brewington and Red Creek’s Andrew Deming. Brewington had a stellar day, finishing the 5K race in 15:36.3, good for an 11th-place finish out of 114 runners. Deming finished in 24th place with a time of 16:10.5.