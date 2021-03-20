PHELPS — As unfamiliar as it is for high school football to be played in March, there is something quite familiar about the Midlakes program this year.
Dave Whitcomb is back as Screaming Eagles head coach 24 years after leaving the first time. The first game of Whitcomb’s second stint is today, when Midlakes squares off against Geneva in a 1 p.m. start at Penn Yan Academy’s Mustang Field.
Whitcomb, who ranks second on Section V’s all-time list with 217 career victories, spent 12 years at Geneva, followed by eight at Fairport, before working as a volunteer assistant for two seasons at Canandaigua. He inherits a program that has lost its last 21 games.
“It was combination of things,” Whitcomb said in a phone call about his return to Midlakes. “Obviously, I had been there before, and the program was struggling a little bit. I thought, ‘I kind of want to get it back to where it was, at least get it on the path. I’m going to go back and give it a try and see if we can get it back.’ At some point, when you turn it over to the next coach, it’s in better shape.
“If it would have been anywhere else, I probably would have stayed at Canandaigua.”
To illustrate how much time has passed since he was last at Midlakes: One of his assistants, Lance Rearick, was a standout player for Whitcomb in the 1990s. Rearick’s son, Walker, is a wide receiver and defensive lineman on the Screaming Eagles. Walker, a senior, will wear No. 66, just as his father did.
“Thirty years ago, if you had said that to me I would have looked at you and said that you were crazy,” Lance said about Whitcomb coaching his son too. “Now, with it being a reality, it’s very exciting.
“It’s a combination of emotions. I played for Coach Whitcomb in a very similar situation. We were a rebuilding program that was struggling, and, let’s be honest, that’s where we’re at right now.”
“It tells ya you’re getting old,” Whitcomb laughed. “It’s kind of neat, kind of interesting to see the generations come up through. You have to realize that the son is a different person than their father in terms of a player. Everybody is unique.”
Lance, who is entering his third season as an assistant after spending 2018 and ’19 on former coach Doug Allard’s staff, is excited to be part of Whitcomb’s rebuild as a coach, just as he was as a player.
“I had a lot of emotions,” Lance about Whitcomb’s return. “I was very enthusiastic. I was very happy and proud that he wanted to come back to Midlakes.”
The Rearicks are not the only father-son combination familiar to Whitcomb.
Two-way lineman Max Bassett, a senior, is another player whose father Whitcomb coached. There are even a few more father-son combinations in the Midlakes program that played under Whitcomb.
Midlakes was scheduled to open its season on its home Ollie Cook Memorial Field, but because it’s a grass field likely to get torn up this early in the year, the contest was moved to artificial turf.
In fact, every game involving a Finger Lakes High School or Wayne County athletic association school the first two weeks will be played on turf.
Even as the pandemic interrupted the 2020 season and made off-season workouts a challenge, Whitcomb hopes that extra work ushers in a change in fortune.
“There are two things we have to overcome this year,” Whitcomb said. “Physically, it’s making up the difference between us, where we’re at, and the other teams. There are a lot of very good programs in Class B, obviously. The second thing is the mental aspect. The kids have to believe in themselves, believe that they can win.
“In any sport, when you have not won over a long period of time, a lot of times it’s not necessarily the physical piece, it’s more the mental piece. We have to try to get our kids physically up to speed, and also mentally, just that belief. I think if we can do that, we can take some big steps forward.”
Whitcomb elaborated to say his players will have to work on the physical part while the coaching staff can help with the mental piece — although “that has to come from within the kid.”
Lance Rearick believes the 69-year-old Whitcomb, who guided Geneva to a New York state championship in 2006, is the right fit — just as he was when he was first hired in 1986.
“The kids really needed Dave Whitcomb,” Rearick said. “The feeling around practice with the players and with my son is very optimistic.”