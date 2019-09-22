DUNDEE — A new era of football began Saturday afternoon at Scotsmen Field as Dundee participated in its first 8-man game.
The Scots didn’t get the result they wanted in a 42-34 loss to Finney/Northstar 42-34 on an unseasonably warm September day.
“It was very exciting to say the least,” Dundee coach Sheldon Gibson said. “There was a lot of scoring on both sides. The fans seemed to be really into it. The heat took its toll, however. Conditioning is key with this game.”
Scots quarterback Brady Richardson put up good numbers in his first outing. The junior was 3-for-5 through the air for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 17 attempts.
“Brady was our offensive MVP today, there’s no question about it,” Gibson remarked.
Senior Joshua Cramer was all over the field with 165 rushing yards on 28 attempts, as well as a reception for 14 yards. Kramer led the defense with 16 tackles.
Junior running back Kenneth Empson Jr. chewed yards. He carried nine times for 62 yards and a score, caught a pass for 24 yards, and returned two kicks for 34 yards.
Seniors Zack Neu and Logan Corey also had big days on the defensive side of the ball. Neu had 11 tackles, including a sack, while Corey recorded a sack among his 10 tackles.
In other local high school football action on Saturday:
Batavia Notre Dame 34, Red Jacket 14
BATAVIA — After a scoreless first half, the visiting Indians (2-1) got on the board first in the early stages of the third quarter as senior quarterback Matt Record connected with his favorite target, Chase Rizzo, on a 39-yard touchdown. Red Jacket struck again later in the quarter as senior wideout Adam Borst hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Batavia Notre Dame used two late touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Senior linebacker Hunter Fitzpatrick led the Indians defense with nine tackles. classmate Jake Andersson chipped in with six stops.
Bath 43, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 22
GORHAM — Wildcats senior quarterback Seth Benedict gave his team the lead, connecting with classmate Justin Smith on a 30-yard touchdown. Benedict finish the game going 3-for-6 with 66 yards.
MWB (0-3) closed out the opening quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run by Austin Smith, who added another score later in the contest. He finished with 66 yards on 11 carries.
Senior Evan Gray led the defensive charge with eight tackles.
Friday
Eastridge 35, Newark 14
NEWARK — Junior running back Travontay Murray ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Newark’s loss to its Class A guest. Classmate Jayden Shepard hauled in seven receptions for 80 yards.
Senior quarterback Nicholas Bernardi was 9-for-20 passing for Newark (1-2). He totaled 138 yards through the air.
Alexander 23, Clyde-Savannah 6
ALEXANDER — Junior Camden Chance produced the lone points for the Golden Eagles (0-3), returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.
East Rochester/Gananda 34, Waterloo 12
EAST ROCHESTER — Senior quarterback Julian Ruiz completed 24 of 38 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Tribe (1-2).
Ruiz added 44 yards on eight rushes.
Senior Michael Hubbard was Ruiz’s go-to target, catching 10 passes for 90 yards. Junior Kyle Slywka nabbed four receptions for 67 yards, while Riley Dix grabbed six passes for 44 yards. Senior Joel Kraft hauled in three balls for 29 yards and a score.
The defense was highlighted as junior linebackers Devin Felber and Brian Oddi, each of whom finished with 14 tackles; Oddi also hauled in a 35-yard reception. Junior linebacker Zack Tompkins amassed nine tackles, while senior defensive lineman Trevor Groom blocked a punt.
Attica 48, Penn Yan 0
ATTICA — The Mustangs suffered their first loss after a 2-0 start. No further information was available.