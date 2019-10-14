GENEVA — One year ago, Newark KO’d Geneva’s chances of qualifying for the Section V Class B football tournament — and the Reds did it on Geneva’s Homecoming weekend.
The Panthers’ payback Saturday night — again on their Homecoming weekend — assured their sectional absence will be one year.
Nasir Harrison ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Geneva parlayed an unusual score right before halftime into the spark that fueled a 28-7 triumph at Loman Stadium.
Geneva improved to 4-2 heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale against Honeoye Falls-Lima, also at Loman Stadium. A victory will assure the Panthers of a first-round home game in the Class B tournament.
Harrison opened the scoring with a 33-yard TD scamper late in the first quarter, but it was a touchdown with 21 seconds left in the half that made a huge difference.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Patchett rolled right from his own 9-yard line and heaved the ball into the end zone. It bounced off a Newark defender, allowing senior Liam Ryan to leap and secure it for the touchdown. Patchett, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 124 yards, hooked up with Ryan again for the 2-point conversion.
The Panthers extended the advantage to 28-0 when Harrison and Ryan ran for third-quarter scores and Teddy Christensen-Cook booted two extra points.
Harrison finished with 192 all-purpose yards. Ryan added 99, including 85 on four receptions. Jahvon Loucks added two catches for 22 yards.
Malik Gramling spearheaded a stout Geneva defense with 10 tackles, all unassisted. Ty Coles intercepted a pass.
The Panthers limited Newark (1-5) to 136 yards of total offense.
The Reds scored in the fourth quarter on quarterback Nic Bernardi’s keeper. Jayden Shepherd kicked the extra point.