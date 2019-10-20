GENEVA — The coldest night of the 2019 high school football season so far left Geneva frozen against a deep and talented Honeoye Falls-Lima football team that spoiled the home team’s Senior Night.
The Cougars simply overpowered the Panthers on all sides of the ball and handed them their third loss of the season with a 35-14 victory.
HF-L came in with a gameplan that covered all corners of the field. There were onside kicks, flea flickers, ground-and-pound running and Hail Mary’s; and all were equally effective.
“I am going to tip my hat to them,” Geneva coach Mike Pane said. “They made some great throws and catches, their quarterback made a lot of plays and once they got us back on our heels, they beat us up on both sides of the ball. They are a solid team.”
On the opening kickoff, the Cougars (5-2) made it clear they came to win. With Geneva (4-3) set to receive the opening kickoff, HF-L caught everyone off guard and booted an onside kick that was recovered by the Cougars at their own 44-yard line.
After that, the Cougars gave the ball to running back Mason Ferrara and chipped away at the Geneva defense. With Ferrara gaining nearly 10 yards per carry, the passing game became wide open for HF-L and they scored the first touchdown of the game with a wide-open, 29-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars up 7-0 just over four minutes into the contest.
Despite being down, Geneva did not panic. They have found themselves in the same situation several times earlier in the season and came back to win.
On the ensuing kickoff, Panther’s running back Nasir Harrison received the ball around the 12-yard line, and sliced through the Cougar kicking team and bolted up the Geneva sideline for a massive return to put the Panthers at the Cougars’ 22-yard line. On fourth down, Geneva quarterback Wyatt Patchett zipped a 21-yard pass to Liam Ryan for the touchdown. With the extra point, Geneva had tied the game at 7-7 in the blink of an eye.
Unfortunately, that would be the closest the Panthers would get to the Cougars as they kept handing and throwing the ball to Mason Ferrara who was seemingly unstoppable.
“They have a great running back,” Pane added. “So our game plan was to load the box up and try and stop him.”
Try as they did, the Cougars still managed to put up 10 first downs in the first half ride thanks to Ferrara and quarterback Turner Wilson. At the half, the Cougars led 28-7.
While Geneva’s defense couldn’t bring the Cougars to a halt, the offense sputtered as Harrison and Ryan were constantly met at the line of scrimmage by the Cougar defense, who forced Geneva to punt five times throughout the ball game.
Geneva’s earliest first down came in the second quarter when Patchett scrambled for 10 yards.
The second half was similar to the first in that Ferrara and Wilson had their ways on the field and ran and threw for first down after first down. Ferrara put the game away in the beginning of the fourth quarter on an 82-yard touchdown run to make the score 35-7.
Even when Geneva had their chances, everything seemed to be going HF-L’s way. Geneva finally forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, but the ball immediately rolled out of bounds to remain in HF-L’s possession. When Geneva had Wilson under pressure and nearly sacked, he threw a wobbly ball just to avoid the sack and it turned into a 21-yard first down pass.
Simply put, Geneva couldn’t catch a break.
Geneva did end on a solid note with a 55-yard touchdown run by Harrison in the fourth quarter that seemed to lift the spirits of the home team and crowd. Pane knew it was a tough loss to swallow, but also knew there is still football to be played.
“I always say the season is broken up into three parts: the preseason, the regular season and the postseason,” Pane said. “We’re disappointed about tonight, but overall we feel we had a pretty decent regular season and we got into the playoffs and now everyone’s record is 0-0.”