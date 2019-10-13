PENN YAN — Talk about being forced to execute an emergency strategy.
Penn Yan faced such implementation with news this past week that its starting quarterback, Kyle Berna, had broken his foot in the second half of Week 5’s victory at Waterloo. It came as a surprise because Berna played the whole game.
Enter top-threat running back Mekhi Mahan as the Mustangs’ new signal-caller heading into Friday night’s matchup against former Finger Lakes East foe East Rochester/Gananda.
“We faced a lot of adversity this week,” Penn Yan coach Tim McBride explained. “We asked Mekhi to do things he’s never done in his entire life.
“He played one heck of a game tonight.
“This will be the worst game he’s ever played, because he’s only going to get better from here.”
Mahan rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, on a night when he totaled 349 all-purpose yards. However, the potent ground attack of ER/G ultimately proved too much in the Mustangs’ 53-32 loss at Mustang Field.
The Bombers ground out 316 yards on 50 rushes. TJ Swagler carried 29 times for 176 yards, featuring five TDs. He also caught a TD pass among two receptions.
ER/G rolled up 432 yards of offense for the game.
“They get four or five yards on every single play,” McBride assessed. “They played a perfect game tonight. I can’t think of one mistake they made in the entire game.”
The Bombers found the end zone eight times on 11 possessions. They punted only once and did not commit any turnovers.
“Our line did a nice job on both sides, particularly on offense,” ER/G coach Brian Touranjoe reflected. “We were able to move the ball, run the ball. That’s what we do.”
The game was not a runaway until Swagler converted on 10- and 8-yard scoring runs at 5:25 and 1:28 of the fourth quarter.
Penn Yan actually led 18-12 late in the first half courtesy of tallies by Jon Droney (27-yard reception) and Mahan (with 1- and 61-yard runs). The Bombers struck twice in the last 1:48 of the second quarter to steal the momentum.
“That was key for us, before half, being able to get the lead after being down,” Touranjoe said. “It gave us a good feeling going into the locker room up two scores.”
Facing fourth-and-10 at the Mustangs’ 27, Swagler hauled in a difficult reception near the right pylon. He scored from a yard out on the next play; the Bombers’ conversion run made it 20-18 with 1:48 showing.
“Perfect throw, perfect catch,” McBride said. “Didn’t go our way.”
Penn Yan (3-3) attempted to answer, but Mahan was stripped of the ball while scrambling. ER/G returned the fumble to PY’s 15, and four plays later Dion Mather tossed to Swagler across the middle to help push the lead to 27-18 — just 16 ticks before intermission.
The Bombers forced a three-and-out to open the second half. Mather tossed a 40-yard TD to Manny Sepulveda on the ensuing drive to make it 33-18.
“We weren’t quite ready to press [late in a half], and we were pressing to score before halftime,” McBride said. “I asked a lot of Mekhi in that situation, and he gave 100-percent effort. It resulted in a turnover, unfortunately.”
Mahan’s 5-yard TD run and conversion rush with 4:13 left in the third quarter pulled the Mustangs within 33-26. ER/G answered with a seven-play, 64-yard scoring drive that was punctuated by Christian Clarcq’s 9-yard rush.
“We had a hard time stopping them,” McBride said. Forty-eight seconds into the fourth, Mahan passed to Brennan Prather for a 59-yard scoring strike. Penn Yan could not deliver on the conversion attempt, keeping them at a two-score deficit (41-32).
Mahan finished with 144 rushing yards, 141 passing yards and 64 return yards. Prather had three conventional-pass receptions for 91 yards. Damien Snyder added 40 rushing yards, 36 in the second half.
Mather was 4-for-8 passing for 116 yards and two TD for ER/G (4-2).
“I love the effort our guys gave tonight,” McBride added. “I’m encouraged where we’re going offensively with Mekhi at quarterback, but we’ve got to tighten some screws on defense, because we’re not going to be able to outscore everybody.”