SENECA FALLS — It was a step in the right direction for Mynderse Academy football Friday night.
After giving up nearly 100 points in two losses to open the season, the Blue Devils kept Wayland-Cohocton off the scoreboard most of the game at Bracht Field. In the end, the Eagles did just enough to come away with a 13-0 victory — but there were positives for Mynderse.
“The defense stepped up,” coach Joe Caraher said after the game. “We had a couple interceptions deep. We had a goal-line stand. We definitely played better.”
After Mynderse punted on the opening possession of the game, running back Nikolai Zastawrny bounced to the outside and raced 57 yards to pay dirt on Way-Co’s first play from scrimmage.
The Blue Devils (0-3) didn’t allow the Eagles (1-2) to score until the end of the fourth quarter.
Over the next three quarters, possession went back and forth. Mynderse quarterback Caleb Stenquist completed 50 percent of his passes, going 7-of-14 for 97 yards. Three of the seven completions were to Jared King, who had 23 yards receiving while being a menace on defense with 11 tackles.
Whenever the Eagles were in the red zone or near it, Mynderse responded. Colin Ryan picked off Way-Co quarterback Ethan Trischler twice, once in the red zone. The Blue Devils also delivered a goal-line stand, stuffing Zastawrny on fourth down to keep it a one-score game.
“He’s shifty, but he is also a tough runner,” Caraher said of Zastawrny after the game. “He’s got a nice line in front of him.”
Although the Mynderse defense played its best game of the season, the offense struggled to convert opportunities in the red zone with untimely penalties and bad snaps.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Caraher said. “We snapped the ball over our head. We got a penalty.
“We’re young up front. We’re a little weak, but these kids show up everyday. I don’t worry about their lack of effort. We just have to get better.”
The biggest play of the game for Mynderse was a short slant pattern to Jared King, who made three defenders miss on a 15-yard gain. Dylan Larizza notched a key pair of catches for 31 yards that was part of the Blue Devils’ longest drive of the game.