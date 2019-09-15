PENN YAN — Penn Yan coach Tim McBride knew his team had stretched its single-point, second-quarter lead to three scores by halftime.
What didn’t register was how little time it took.
“We scored that fast? In the last three minutes?” McBride questioned when asked about his team’s three touchdowns in the final 3:22 of the opening half Friday night against Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield. “Wow, I didn’t even realize we scored that fast.”
Running back Mekhi Mahan hit pay dirt on runs of 28 and 26 yards, and quarterback Kyle Berna scampered 27 yards for a third score just 2.1 seconds before intermission, allowing the Mustangs to extend a 7-6 edge to 28-6. PY coasted from there, resulting in a 35-12 conquest of the Wildcats on a cool night at windy Mustang Field.
Mahan finished with three TDs and 166 yards on 20 touches (9 carries and 8 shovel-pass receptions among 11 catches overall). Berna tallied 206 passing yards, completing all 15 of his shovel-pass attempts. He was 8-of-14 on conventional throws and also rushed 15 times for 109 yards.
“That’s the type of playmakers we have,” McBride described. “If you give them some space they can make plays, against anybody.”
PY (2-0) totaled 262 first-half yards and 378 for the game. A dozen completed shovel passes in the initial two frames produced 95 yards. Those connections featured Mahan’s 23-yard TD on a dish from Berna on the Mustangs’ first possession.
Mahan’s 28- and 26-yard tallies came on inside handoffs at 3:22 and :45.1 of the second quarter. Berna’s 27-yard scoring dash in the half’s waning seconds was a QB draw.
“Whenever you have a team that spreads the field as much as they do, you have to respect every aspect of the offense,” Whitman coach Matt Silco reflected. “It’s a good philosophy that’s working for them.”
Leading 7-6with under 5 minutes left in the second quarter, Berna tossed 19 yards to Mahan down the middle to convert a third-and-7. Four plays later, the score stood 14-6.
PY held on downs, getting the ball back at 1:09. The Mustangs needed only three plays to extend its lead to 21-6. Damien Snyder’s interception with :29 showing set up the third tally in a span of 3:20 on the game clock.
“That’s an aggressive offense that has a chance to score at a high rate,” Silco said. “We were staying aggressive on our own end too, and we had an unfortunate (turnover).”
On its first series of the third quarter, PY pushed its advantage to 35-6 by overcoming hurdles of third-and-10, second-and-15, fourth-and-8, and fourth-and-goal at the 3. Berna shoveled to Kyler Lloyd (60 yards in offense) to cap the drive.
“When we spread out the defense, we’re able to create some holes inside,” McBride said. “Our guards, Mason Petersen and Andrew Garren, they did a great job of trap-blocking and power-pulling. They were able to help get us up the field.”
“It was frustrating,” Silco said. “We were close to having a couple stops. It really just comes back to fundamentals. We have guys in the right place; we have to step up and finish.”
In victory, Brennan Prather added three catches for 35 yards and an interception. He made all five of his extra-point kicks.
“I thought we played well tonight,” lauded McBride, who utilized the shovel pass only three times in the second half. “We played fast, we executed well, we played physically on defense. We weren’t perfect, but we played better than last week, and that’s what we’re looking to do, get better every week.”
Wildcats quarterback Seth Benedict scored on a 5-yard run on fourth down to make it 7-6 with 5:45 left in the first half. Benedict finished 5-of-13 passing for 81 yards.
Justin Smith led Whitman/Bloomfield (0-2) with 136 rushing yards on 26 carries. He amassed 76 on eight totes during the Wildcats’ last drive, on which he scored from a yard out. Kyle Valastro combined for 107 yards on seven rushes and three receptions.
“We set some goals offensively, defensively and special teams-wise, and I think we saw improvements in all three phases of the game,” added Silco, whose team lost 38-0 in Week 1 to Attica. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get it done on the scoreboard.”