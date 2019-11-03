CALEDONIA — Friday night’s temperatures were bone-chilling cold. Unfortunately, the Red Jacket offense, normally red hot, was much like the weather as the Indians squared off against Alexander in the Section V Class D football semifinals.
The second-seeded Trojans scored a touchdown in the first quarter and then rode their defense to an 8-0 win over No. 3-seeded Red Jacket at Caledonia-Mumford High School.
“It was a good season,” Red Jacket coach Josh Henninger said moments after the tough loss. “You’d love to win a sectional championship and a state championship. These kids worked their tails off all offseason and every practice. I’m just really proud of them.”
Both teams showcased stingy defense and allowed few yards.
“The defense played great, and the offense struggled,” Henninger summed up.
Alexander scored what would be the only points of the contest in the late stages of the first quarter. Senior quarterback Dylan Busch kept the ball himself and pounded it in from one yard out. Tight end Connor Hollands hauled in a 2-point conversion pass to make it 8-0.
In the second quarter, both defenses continued to rule. First, Alexander’s Brayden Woods picked off a Matt Record pass on the Red Jacket 45-yard-line. Later, the Indians were able to hold strong and force a turnover on downs, stopping the Trojans with 49 seconds left in the half on their own 17-yard-line.
Red Jacket’s offense, which averaged 40 points a game this fall, did get a spark on the opening drive of the second half when senior running back Jarrett LeGault rattled off a 40-yard run. It was part of a 71-yard effort on 13 carries for LeGault, capping his high school career.
The Indians were unable to score on that drive, but had a golden opportunity to get on the board midway through the third when the defense recovered the first of three second-half fumbles on Alexander’s 17-yard-line. LeGault followed with a 10-yard run that made it first-and-goal on the 7, but on third-and-goal on the 5-yard-line, Record’s pass intended for Chase Rizzo was picked off on the 1-yard-line by Tyrone Woods.
Rizzo finished his career with a three-reception, 29-yard performance.
“Alexander really shut down our passing game,” he said.
Red Jacket’s defense continued to keep the Indians in the game through the fourth quarter. Senior linebacker Jacob Anderson led the way with six tackles. Connor Savior, Ethan Lenny, and Hunter FitzPatrick all had sacks for the Indians with Savior, Lenny, and Trenton Coyne each recovering a fumble.
Red Jacket, which finishes the season 6-3 including two losses to Alexander, had one final opportunity late in the game. Needing a first down to extend the chains, LeGault was stopped on fourth-and-2 at midfield, and the Trojans ran out the remaining 2:40 to clinch a berth in next week’s championship game against Notre Dame.
The Indians will lose a number of key players to graduation, but despite the tough loss, which included a number of ill-timed penalties, Henninger is confident that his underclassmen will step up and strive for another sectional tournament appearance.
“They’re all great, and they’ll all work hard in the offseason,” he said.