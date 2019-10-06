SHORTSVILLE — Defensive battles can be some of the best games on the gridiron. That’s exactly what was provided in Saturday’s matchup between Alexander and Red Jacket. The result was a narrow 11-8 victory for the visitors.
After trailing 3-0 at the half, the Indians (3-2) got on the board first in the second half as senior quarterback Matt Record connected with his favorite target Chase Rizzo for a 68-yard touchdown. Rizzo finished with three catches for 84 yards and a pick on defense, while junior running back Logan Keifer rushed for 71 yards.
The Trojans claimed what would be the game winning touchdown later in the third quarter.
Leading the defensive charge for the Indians was senior linebacker Hunter Fitzpatrick with 10 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. Classmate Jacob Anderson finished with nine tackles, while Jarrett LeGault nabbed an interception.
In other local high school football scores:
Honeoye Falls 39, Midlakes 0
HONEOYE FALLS — The Screaming Eagles (0-5) were shutout by the Cougars at James Dollard Stadium on Saturday afternoon. No statistical information was provided. Midlakes will look to get their first win of the season as they host former Finger Lakes East foe Palmyra-Macedon (2-3) this Friday night at Ollie Cook Memorial Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Friday
LeRoy 58, Mynderse/South Seneca 13
LEROY — The Blue Devils (0-5) fell to the Oatkan Knights on Friday night.
Quarterback Kaleb Stenquist completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Hilimire completed 1-of-4 pass attempts for 41 yards and a score.
Sophomore Jared King caught four passes for 56 yards, while classmate Dylan Larizza hauled in three receptions for 60 yards and a score. Senior Matt Kenyon had one reception for a 23-yard touchdown, he also chipped in with five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebackers Chris Cratsley and Nick Cambareri also compiled five tackles on defense.
Mynderse will look to get its first win of the season as they host Wellsville on Friday night at Bracht Field with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Clyde-Savannah 44, York/Pavilion 26
CLYDE — The Golden Eagles (1-4) got their first win of the season Friday night at Nick Dercola Field as they down the Golden Knights. No statistical information was provided. Clyde-Savannah will look to make it two in a row as they host Section VI Salamanca on Friday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Batavia Notre Dame 51, Lyons 6
LYONS — The Lions (1-5) were upended by the Irish on Friday night. No statistical information was provided. Lyons will look to bounce back on Friday as they travel to Bolivar-Richburg for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Livonia 28, Newark 0
LIVONIA — The Reds (1-4) were shutout by the Bulldogs on Friday night. No statistical information was provided. Newark will look to get back in the win column Saturday as they square off against former Finger Lakes East foe Geneva at Loman Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.