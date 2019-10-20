SENECA FALLS — Mynderse earned its first victory of the year on the final Friday of the regular season against Marcus Whitman with a final score of 20-6.
The defense for the Blue Devils (1-6) put up their best game of the season and didn’t allow a single score until the fourth quarter.
Before then, Mynderse running back Matt Kenyon scored twice in the first half on two rushing touchdowns that came at identical times in the first and second quarters. Kenyon totaled 71 yards rushing in 14 attempts and was key for the Blue Devils in the victory.
It was a ground-and-pound style game for Mynderse as seven different players had a rushing attempt and they totaled 137 yards rushing.
As for Marcus Whitman (0-7), they had more yards of total offense than Mynderse — but could not find the endzone enough. Their first score came in the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown by Justin Smith, who also had 11 solo tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
In other local high school football action:
Attica 24, Waterloo 8
WATERLOO — It was a valiant effort for Waterloo (3-4) in its final game of the season as it fell to an undefeated Attica (7-0) squad.
Despite the score, the Indians put forth a solid effort led by quarterback Julian Ruiz, who completed 75 percent of his passes, going 12-for-16 through the air totaling 111 yards and a touchdown. Ruiz also rushed for 13 yards.
His teammates also had a solid contributions with Mike Hubbard catching six passes for 73 yards, Kyle Slywka caught three passes for 21 yards and the Indians only touchdown. In the running game, Joel Kraft had 36 yards rushing.
On defense, the likes of Zack Tomkins made life as difficult as possible for Attica as he had 11 tackles with Brian Oddi totaling 10 and Trevor Groom with nine.
Batavia 38, Newark 15
NEWARK — Newark (1-6) struggled in its final game of the regular season as it fell to Batavia (5-2), the No. 1 ranked team in Class B.
Newark actually had a solid game on offense, but couldn’t match Batavia’s firepower.
Newark quarterback Nic Bernardi completed just under 50 percent of his passes, going 15-for-31 through the air and throwing for more than 213 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end, Dillan Hernandez caught five passes for 76 yards and touchdown and Josh Greene had four catches for 63 yards.
Dansville 42, Penn Yan 34, OT
DANSVILLE — Despite Mekhi Mahan making his second-ever start at quarterback for the Penn Yan Mustangs (3-4), they could not stop Dansville’s offense and fell by eight points in the regular season finale.
Hornell 43, Midlakes 13
HORNELL — The Screaming Eagles (0-7) dropped their regular season finale. No statistical information was provided.
Maple Grove 54, Dundee 6
BEMUS POINT — The Scots (0-4) fell to Section VI Maple Grove on Friday night. Senior running back Joshua Cramer was the only lifeline of the offense as he carried the rock 18 times for 116 yards and a score.
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman linebacker Nick Slavick led the way with five tackles.
Red Jacket 46, York/Pavilion 0
RETSOF — The Indians (6-2) closed out the regular season with a shutout victory over the Golden Knights.
Junior running back Logan Keifer carried the rock 18 times for 183 yards and a score. Senior Chase Rizzo nabbed a 62-yard pick six. Classmate Jarrett LeGault had two rushing touchdowns and an 83-yard touchdown reception. Matt Record recorded two touchdown passes in the win.
On the defensive side of the ball junior defensive lineman Connor Savior registered six tackles and a sack.