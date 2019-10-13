BATH — The Waterloo Indians (3-3) traveled to Haverling to take on the Rams (4-4) on a Saturday showdown and were able to escape with a narrow, 9-7 victory to bring them their third victory of the season.
It was the Indians’ first ever victory against the Rams in program history.
Kyle Slywka had a great rushing game as he ran for a game-high 39 yards over 12 carries. At the quarterback position, Julian Ruiz completed 50 percent of his passes, going 10-for-20 and throwing for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Johnny Lawrence caught a 13-yard pass for the only touchdown of the game for the Indians.
On the defensive side of the ball, Zack Tomkins led the way with 10 tackles, followed by Brian Oddi and Dylan DeLucia who both recorded eight.
Dansville 8,
Marcus Whitman 0
GORHAM — It was a low-scoring affair in Gorham on Friday night as Marcus Whitman (0-6) fell to Dansville (3-3) by one possession.
Dansville chose to run the ball the entire game and finished with zero passing yards and 229 yards rushing.
Austin Smith rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries for Marcus Whitman. Kyle Valastro caught two passes for 19 yards. Other than that, it was tough sledding for Marcus Whitman on offense.
On defense, Austin Smith led the way with a game-high 10-and-a-half tackles alongside Justin Smith who had nine-and-a-half. What really hurt Marcus Whitman in the end was turnovers, of which they had five.
Oakfield-Alabama 56,
Dundee 6
DUNDEE — The Scots are still getting used to 8-man football as the fell on Saturday to Oakfield-Alabama by a wide margin.
In Friday’s high school
football action:
Pal-Mac 51, Midlakes 13
PHELPS — Pal-Mac (3-3) cruised to its third victory of the season over Midlakes (0-6), which is still searching for its first win.
For Midlakes, Linwood Carswell led the way alongside Logan Carr, DJ Loughney and Bryson Carswell.
Carswell was behind center and had 56 yards passing on 5-for-10 with a touchdown and an interception. Logan, meanwhile, led the way offensively with 20 carries for 167 yards rushing and two catches for 10 yards. Logan Carr had the one touchdown catch for the Screaming Eagles on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Carswell.
DJ Loughney had a highlight when he returned a kickoff for 55 yards, putting the Eagles in great field position.
Meanwhile for Pal-Mac, they avenged their Homecoming loss against Geneva last week with strong performances all around.
Quarterback Zach Baker had a big game, going 7-for-11 through the air totaling 187 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Quigley was running downfield the entire game with 142 rushing yards in eight carries and two rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Sage hunter had 70 yards and a touchdown as well.
Red Jacket 51, Geneseo 14
GENESEO — The Indians showed up ready to play after a tough loss last week and it was fireworks from the opening kick.
Logan Keifer took the third handoff of the game to the house from 53 yards out and it was all Red Jacket from there. Keifer ended the day running for 201 yards on 14 carries and two scores TDs.
Chase Rizzo then put on a show and scored five touchdowns for the Indians, 3 different ways. He had three catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns He opened the second half with a 55-yard touchdown run, and finished the game with a 40-yard pick-six for a score.
Jake Anderson added a touchdown run as well.
Wellsville 33, Mynderse 17
SENECA FALLS — The Blue Devils (0-6) had their best offensive performance of the season on Friday against Wellsville (1-5), but could not keep them off the scoreboard.
Kaleb Stenquist struggled behind center as he completed only three passes out of 11 attempts. Although two of his passes were good for touchdowns.
Stenquist had a better time running the ball and finished the game with 97 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions between throwing and rushing the ball. Jared King was his main target as he had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Cole Dickson had the other reception for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Salamanca 48,
Clyde-Savannah 32
CLYDE — Fresh off its first win of the season, Clyde-Savannah (1-5) fell to Salamanca (3-3) in an offensive shootout.
Clyde-Savannah has managed to put up 76 points in two weeks, but the defense failed to contain Salamanca and they fell by 16 points. Despite the loss, an entertaining game is always fun and there are plenty of positives to look at for the Golden Eagles. No additional stats were provided.