FINGER LAKES EAST

Wayne 228, Waterloo 255

Waterloo (4-2, 2-2) — John Siblosky 11-over 47 ... Colby Roberts 49

Wayne (3-0, 3-0) — Raina Hoffman 42 ... Matt Prentice 43, birdie on par-4 9th ... Jake Banke 45, birdie on par-5 1st ... Travis Ernst 48

