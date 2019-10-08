FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 221, Pal-Mac 236
Waterloo (10-6, 6-6) — John Siblosky 3-over 38 ... Colby Roberts 41 ... Nate Costantino 46
Pal-Mac (4-9, 3-9) — Alec Sapienza 40 ... Christian Morrison 46
Geneva 203, Waterloo 221
At Crooked Pines GC
Geneva (14-0, 12-0) — Completed third consecutive unbeaten season and stretched overall win streak to 43 … John Mittiga 1-over 36, birdies on par-3 6th and par-5 7th ... Joey Maher 38, birdie on par-5 3rd ... Sean Bucklin 41 ... Kevin Bucklin 41
Waterloo (10-6, 6-6) — John Siblosky 38, started round with 6 straight pars ... Colby Roberts 41 ... Deven Adle birdie on par-4 1st