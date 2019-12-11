SECTION V DIVISION II

Spencerport 5, Canandaigua 4

Spencerport (2-0, 2-0) 2-2-1—5

CA (2-2, 2-2) 1-2-1—4

First Period

1. Spe, Ryan Plouffe, 2:36.

2. CA, Carter McWilliams (Oliver Harvieux), 3:33.

3. Spe, Jason Uebelacker (AJ Giannavola), 8:59 (pp).

Second Period

4. Spe, Chris Hammerle (Ryan Plouffe, Mark Neu), 1:21.

5. Spe, AJ Giannavola (Luc Fedele), 12:00 (sh).

6. CA, Carter McWilliams (Anthony Holtz, Lucas Schwartz), 13:25 (pp).

7. CA, Matt McMullen (Carter McWilliams, Anthony Holtz), 13:40 (pp).

Third Period

8. CA, Matt McMullen (Lucas Schwartz), 9:16.

9. Spe, Luc Fedele, 14:02.

Penalties (Power Plays)

Spe 4 for 6:00 (1-2).

CA 2 for 3:00 (2-4).

Goaltenders

Spe, Rachel Brase (32 shots-28 saves).

CA, Cade Chesler (31-26).

