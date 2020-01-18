Friday
NON-LEAGUE
Irondequoit 5, WFL Panthers 2
I’quoit (9-4) 2 1 2 — 5
WFL (1-8) 2 0 0 — 2
First Period
1. Iro, Jack Gramlich (McCulloch, Velepec), 3:37
2. WFL, Zack Mattice (Hurlbut), 6:31
3. Iro, Tucker Velepec (McCulloch, Gramlich), 6:44
4. WFL, Sean Bucklin (Hurlbut), 14:47
Second Period
5. Iro, Matthew McCulloch, 4:48
Third Period
6. Iro, Matthew McCulloch (Giudice, Mantha), 12:05 (pp)
7. Iro, Jordan Flynn (Mantha), 14:43 (en)
Penalties (Power Plays)
Iro 2 for 3:00 (1 for 2)
WFL 2 for 3:00 (0 for 2)
Goaltenders
Iro, T.J. Parkhurst (20 shots-18 saves)
WFL, Lucas Hooker (41-37)