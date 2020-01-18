Friday

NON-LEAGUE

Irondequoit 5, WFL Panthers 2

I’quoit (9-4) 2 1 2 — 5

WFL (1-8) 2 0 0 — 2

First Period

1. Iro, Jack Gramlich (McCulloch, Velepec), 3:37

2. WFL, Zack Mattice (Hurlbut), 6:31

3. Iro, Tucker Velepec (McCulloch, Gramlich), 6:44

4. WFL, Sean Bucklin (Hurlbut), 14:47

Second Period

5. Iro, Matthew McCulloch, 4:48

Third Period

6. Iro, Matthew McCulloch (Giudice, Mantha), 12:05 (pp)

7. Iro, Jordan Flynn (Mantha), 14:43 (en)

Penalties (Power Plays)

Iro 2 for 3:00 (1 for 2)

WFL 2 for 3:00 (0 for 2)

Goaltenders

Iro, T.J. Parkhurst (20 shots-18 saves)

WFL, Lucas Hooker (41-37)

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...