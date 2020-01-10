SECTION V DIVISION II
Notre Dame 5, WFL Panthers 2
ND (5-5, 5-3) 2-0-3—5
WFL (1-6, 1-6) 0-1-1—2
First Period
1. ND, Maxwell Hutchins (Alexander Totten, Jedidiah Reese), 2:18
2. ND, Noah Hudson (Wyatt Krolczyk), 3:57
Second Period
3. WFL, Ryan Brown (John Mittiga), 8:51
Third Period
4. ND, Wyatt Krolczyk (Maxwell Hutchins, Jedidiah Reese), 7:22
5. WFL, John Mittiga (Sean Bucklin), 10:40 (pp)
6. ND, Ronin Hofmaster (Maxwell Hutchins, Jedidiah Reese), 14:02 (en)
7. ND, Maxwell Hutchins (Ronin Hofmaster, Alexander Totten), 14:23
Penalties (Power Plays)
ND 3 for 4:30 (0 for 1)
WFL 1 for 1:30 (1 for 3)
Goaltenders
ND, Alexander Hunt (16 shots-14 savesa)
ND, Frank Falleti Jr. (11:00 third, 5-5)
WFL, Lucas Hooker (30-25)