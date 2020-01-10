SECTION V DIVISION II

Notre Dame 5, WFL Panthers 2

ND (5-5, 5-3) 2-0-3—5

WFL (1-6, 1-6) 0-1-1—2

First Period

1. ND, Maxwell Hutchins (Alexander Totten, Jedidiah Reese), 2:18

2. ND, Noah Hudson (Wyatt Krolczyk), 3:57

Second Period

3. WFL, Ryan Brown (John Mittiga), 8:51

Third Period

4. ND, Wyatt Krolczyk (Maxwell Hutchins, Jedidiah Reese), 7:22

5. WFL, John Mittiga (Sean Bucklin), 10:40 (pp)

6. ND, Ronin Hofmaster (Maxwell Hutchins, Jedidiah Reese), 14:02 (en)

7. ND, Maxwell Hutchins (Ronin Hofmaster, Alexander Totten), 14:23

Penalties (Power Plays)

ND 3 for 4:30 (0 for 1)

WFL 1 for 1:30 (1 for 3)

Goaltenders

ND, Alexander Hunt (16 shots-14 savesa)

ND, Frank Falleti Jr. (11:00 third, 5-5)

WFL, Lucas Hooker (30-25)

