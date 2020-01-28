GENEVA — A third win of the 2019-20 season was dangling for one of the two schools playing Monday night at The Cooler.
The WFL Panthers and Geneseo/Livonia/Avon have struggled this season, so Monday represented a golden opportunity to bring some light to their seasons. Something else had to give: The visitors had not won on the road, while the Panthers hadn’t tasted victory on home ice.
Junior forward Sean Bucklin, the Panthers’ scoring leader, pumped in two goals to help WFL score a 5-2 victory, giving the Panthers their first winning streak of the campaign.
The Panthers, who were coming off a 4-2 win over Rush-Henrietta/School of the Arts Saturday, wanted to get off to a good start Monday, and that’s exactly what happened. Bucklin got things started with the first goal of the game for WFL with 7:31 to go in the first period. Evan Hurlbut added the second goal on the power play with 1:33 remaining in the first to give WFL a two-goal lead.
“Sean’s just the smartest player on the ice. He’s the smartest player, hardest worker, but that doesn’t take away from anybody else,” Panthers coach Aaron Pundt said. “Sean puts the time in in the off-season, and it shows year in and year out. Every year he’s better than he was the year before. He’s one we can always count on.”
The defense started to emerge in the second period. The Panthers (3-8) killed off four GLA power plays, and Panthers goaltender Lucas Hooker saved all nine shots he faced in the second period
“(Lucas) has been a hot goalie these past few weeks. The kid just stands on his head all the time,” Pundt said in addition to describing his goaltender as outstanding. “It wasn’t really a big decision who I was going to put in there. We’re gonna ride him out for the rest of the season.”
Hooker attends South Seneca High School, which does not field an ice hockey team. However, Pundt saw the talent Hooker possessed and asked Geneva Athletic Director Tricia Budgar to facilitate an arrangement that would allow him to play.
Hooker didn’t give up his first goal of the game until 8 minutes remained in the third period, cutting the home team’s lead to 3-1. However, WFL’s Zack Mattice negated any thought of a Geneseo comeback with two third-period tallies, the second into an empty net after the Lakers had pulled their goaltender — this all coming after Mattice was shaken up with 9:43 to go in the third.
GLA (2-12) outshot the Panthers 29-19, but Hooker’s stellar play between the pipes helped him improve his personal record to 3-3.
WFLgoes after its third straight win Saturday when it hosts a strong Churchville-Chili squad at 3 p.m.