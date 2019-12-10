HOUGHTON — The Rochester Winter Track League kicked off its 2019-20 campaign over the weekend at Houghton College.
It gave athletes from throughout Section V, including those from the Wayne-Finger Lakes league, their first chance to measure preseason progress.
Here’s a rundown of the highlights:
GIRLS
• Newark’s Trinity Wells delivered a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 10 minutes, 54.77 seconds. In the girls’ 55-meter dash, Newark’s Emma Robbins placed third with a time of 7.75 seconds.
• Marion’s Delaney Szostak placed fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:59.15.
• Palmyra-Macedon’s Leah Lloyd placed fifth in the 1,000-meter run, finishing in 3:33.08. Lloyd also placed fifth in the 3000 meter run, finishing in 12:13.26. Her teammate, Lauren Case, had the same result in the 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:35.11. Case placed first in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 3 inches.
• In the 55-meter hurdles, W-FL athletes garnered second through fifth places. Mynderse Academy’s Rachel Mahoney finished second in :09.53, Newark’s Emma Robinson was third in 10.55 seconds, Aryanna Dugan of Mynderse claimed fourth in 10.88 seconds, and Pal-Mac’s Sabrina Natrigo copped fifth in 11.88 seconds. Robinson also won the pole vault with a 6-6 effort.
• Pal-Mac’s Aionna Johnson and Marion’s Hayler Wurster competed in the long jump. Johnson placed second at 15-2¾. Wurster’s jump of 14-1 was good for fourth place. In the triple jump, Johnson shone again with a second-place effort of 31-6. Teammates Jasmine Tenny and Autumn Collins placed third and fourth, respectively, with jumps of 28-2 and 28-¾.
• In shot put, Mynderse and Pal-Mac gobbled up four of the top five spots. Karrina McKoy of Mynderse won the event with a throw of 28-9½. Teammate Latoya Soura placed second with a throw of 26-10. Pal-Mac’s Madeline Pearce and Grace Moyer came in third and fifth, respectively, with throws of 26-8 and 25-7½. Moyer won the weight throw with a toss of 31-½. Newark’s Tia Brown placed second with a throw of 28-9½. McKoy (Mynderse) and Pearce (Pal-Mac) rounded out the top five with fourth- and fifth-place finishes.
BOYS
• In the 55-meter dash, Newark boasted two of the top five finishers with Norwood Hughes placing second in 6.74 seconds and Tajhmere Greene coming in fourth with a time of 6.76. Newark captured the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:57.16. In addition, Greene won the 300-meter dash in 37.79 seconds, while Hughes was second in the long jump at 19-6. Another Newark athlete, Travontay Murray, garnered fourth in the long jump at 18-9.
• Pal-Mac’s Owen Crane placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.68.
• Marion’s Mack Brewington followed up a string cross country season by winning the 3,200-meter run in 10:14.83.
• In the 55-meter hurdles, Marcus Whitman’s Jacob Nemitz finished first in 9.01 seconds, while Pal-Mac’s Joseph Warner was third in :09.19.
• In the pole vault, Marion’s Jonathan Lonneville placed second with a vault of 9-6. Pal-Mac’s Ivan Reynolds-Diaz was third at 8-6.
• Newark’s Ethan Puff won the weight throw with a 38-foot, 6½-inch effort. Marion’s Jakob Hendricks came in fourth with a throw of 35-1½.
• Marcus Whitman’s Dawsen Christensen placed third in the triple jump, soaring 36-7. Pal-Mac’s Danny Fisher came in fifth at 32-9½.
• Newark and Mynderse accounted for two of the top five finishers in the shot put. Newark’s William Trembley placed third with a throw of 35-2, while Mynderse Academy’s Tyree Kaufman finished fifth at 33-6.