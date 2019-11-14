GORHAM — Around the country, thousands of high school athletes have begun signing their letters of intent to play for colleges and universities of their choosing.
Now, all Kelsey Tiffany and Seth Benedict have to worry about is the rest of the senior year at Marcus Whitman High School. Why? Because their foreseeable future has been decided.
Kelsey Tiffany has signed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at St. Bonaventure, while Seth Benedict will play Division II lacrosse at Le Moyne.
Wednesday was a joyful afternoon in the school auditorium as family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered to celebrate the two athletes and their accomplishments.
Athletic Director Paul Lahue wore a wide grin the entire ceremony.
“For a small school, it’s pretty neat because it’s not a very common occurrence,” Lahue said. “You’ve got two great kids representing themselves and Marcus Whitman athletics. It was a significant day for the school and kids.”
Despite the rarity of the occasion, it is no surprise that Tiffany and Benedict committed to esteemed programs. Both are three-sport athletes who have racked up numerous accolades throughout their high school years.
Tiffany plans to major in health sciences. She has played soccer, basketball and lacrosse during her time as a Wildcat, and been a scholar-athlete every varsity season she has played in high school. She has registered 60 goals and 44 assists so far in her varsity career.
St. Bonaventure seemed like the ideal place.
“St. Bonaventure is a really small school, like Marcus Whitman,” Tiffany stated. “It’s not too big of a college, and I really like that about it. I also like that the team was accepting, fun and super supportive. It made me really feel comfortable. They also have my profession.”
The Bonnies endured a rough 2019 with only a single win among the 17 games they played. Tiffany hopes she will make an immediate impact.
“I am really good about seeing the field,” Tiffany said. “ ... I know that with my knowledge of the game and my eyes I can help get goals and assists for the team, and I can help with the transition.”
As for Benedict, he plans to major in physical therapy. He has played football, basketball and lacrosse. He was selected as a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete this year. In lacrosse, Benedict was an All-Finger Lakes second-team selection in 2018 and fourth-team All-New York state small-school honoree. In 2019 he made the Section V Class D All-Tournament team, repeated as an all-Finger Lakes second-teamer, and made the sixth-team All-New York state small-school roster.
Benedict has scored 129 goals and assisted on 99 in his varsity career.
The Dolphins are one of the most accomplished teams in NCAA Division II lacrosse.
“I love the setting, love the location and met with the team and love the guys, and having the success on the lacrosse field kind of ‘juved’ my interest in Le Moyne,” Benedict said.
Slang words aside, Benedict believes his talent will be enough to make a difference on an already solid team.
“My athleticism, and being a two-sided (midfielder) playing defense and offense,” Benedict said. “So, with my athleticism, speed and work ethic, hopefully I will bring that to the team and hopefully bring home a national championship.”