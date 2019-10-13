GENEVA — Geneva head soccer coach Jeff Dunham already has a Section V title in 2019, only it was in the spring.
Last May, varsity soccer coach Jeff Dunham took over the Geneva lacrosse varsity program halfway through the season. After finding a new vigor, the Panthers and Dunham won their second Section V title in a row.
Now, he has his eyes on another, except this time, it’s on the soccer pitch.
Friday night featured a marquee Finger Lakes East matchup as Mynderse (10-3-1, 8-3) visited Geneva (8-5, 5-5) in an attempt to spoil the beginning of the Panthers’ Homecoming weekend.
It was a brilliant defensive match that was decided with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game when Jordan Myer punched home a loose ball to win the game for Geneva 1-0.
“It’s a great win for the boys, it’s a great win for the program,” head coach Jeff Dunham said after the win. “Mynderse is a great school and has a great soccer tradition. For us, this is the next step towards a Sectional championship.”
The key for Geneva was its defense. The back line led by Nick Askin, Zach Martinez and Will Diaz stuffed any scoring opportunities the Blue Devils had. The only chances they could manage were shots from 30-plus yards out. Despite offensive runs from the likes of Jeremy Porter and Matt Reardon, the Panthers refused to flinch.
“They didn’t give us any opportunities,” Mynderse head coach Lisa Anderson said. “We tried to get some through balls here and there but they played really good defense. That’s pretty much it.”
While Geneva refused to give an inch, so too did Mynderse.
The midfielders were key for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Porter and Jake Smith among others held strong at midfield and did not permit Geneva’s forwards to establish any type of possession for the majority of the game.
As both sides stood strong, the odd successful through ball and individual runs would end up determining the outcome of the game. With a game like this, both coach Anderson and Dunham knew it would be decided by a loose ball or a broken play.
“Both defenses played good enough where you know there wasn’t going to be much space,” Dunham said. “It was going to end up being a skirmish in front of our net or their net and it was a matter of who’s going to go after it and knock it in the net.”
Towards the end of regulation, the Panthers’ fitness helped them start to push harder on offense as Mason Rusinko and Kaleb Waters started to probe the Blue Devils defense deeper into their half of the the field.
With under five minutes to play, a Geneva midfielder directed a header that went 15 feet in the air and was looking to come down out of bounds towards the right of the Mynderse goal. As the ball came down, Zach Martinez squared his shoulders and volleyed the ball backwards into play. The ball landed at the feet of Mason Rusinko, who first-touched the ball to Jordan Myer, who slam-dunked the ball from less than 10 yards out into the back of the net with four minutes and 31 seconds left in the game.
The Panthers then ‘parked the bus’ on defense and ran out the clock to win the game.
When asked how this push for a Sectional title compares to the one with the lacrosse team, Jeff Dunham had a simple answer: “I’m hoping to grab two this year.”