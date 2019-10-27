NEWARK — Pal-Mac red Raiders beat out Midlakes/Red Jacket for the Wayne-Finger Lakes League title a few weeks ago.
On Friday, they beat them once again to win the Finger Lakes Invitational for the first time since 2016.
It was a five-school swim meet that saw Pal-Mac (11-2, 8-0) finishing with 364 points followed by Midlakes/Red Jacket (10-4, 6-2) with 244, Marcus Whitman (6-8, 4-4) with 208, Newark (4-10, 2-6) with 191 and Gananda/Wayne (1-12, 0-8) with 161.
The top performers for Pal-Mac were their relay teams. The Red Raiders won both the 200 and the 400 freestyle relays thanks to the teams of Elizabeth Share, Amber Newsome, Brynn Grandusky and Charlotte Sanson in the 200, and Elizabeth Share, Charlotte Sanson, Angelina Trapp and Tessa Bay in the 400.
Charlotte Sanson was the lone individual winner for Pal-Mac in the challenging 100 butterfly.
As for Midlakes, their lone winner was Emily Meissner in the 100 Freestyle.
Marcus Whitman was one of the surprises of the meet with several winners. Amy Smithling took the 100 backstroke, Zoey Dean continued her strong season with wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Ashleigh Parsons won two races as well in the 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke and the Screaming Eagles won the 200 Medley Relay with the combination of Amy Smithling, Asheligh Parsons, Zoey Dean and Madison Prober.
Jocelyn Roos was the lone winner for Gananda/Wayne as she took first place in the 50 freestyle.