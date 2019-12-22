HENRIETTA — The Rochester Winter Track League reconfigured its team alignment slightly for the 2019-20 season.
One of those changes created a situation that looked very much like a league championship.
The Wayne-Finger Lakes league’s Division I and II schools gathered at Rochester Institute of Technology’s Gordon Field House Friday night for an RWTL meet. It’s the first of two times — Jan. 31 will be the other occasion — all of the league’s schools will compete against each other ahead of the W-FL indoor championships Feb. 7.
Here are a list of Friday’s winners, with their margin of victory in parentheses:
BOYS
55 dash: Tajhmere Greene (Newark), :06.89 (+0.11 seconds)
300 dash: Justin Jantzi (Wayne), :37.34 (+1.24 seconds)
600 run: Mack Brewington (Marion), 1:29.70 (+4.73 seconds)
1,000 run: Miguel Benito (Red Jacket), 2:50.53 (+8.61 seconds)
1,600 run: James Hallett (Honeoye), 4:48.45 (+5.78 seconds)
3,200 run: Andrew Deming (Red Creek), 10:40.48 (+13.98 seconds)
55 hurdles: Joseph Warner (Pal-Mac), :08.74 (+0.13 seconds)
4x200 relay: Newark, 1:36.61 (+11.40 seconds)
4x400 relay: Wayne, 3:52.79 (+2.71 seconds)
4x800 relay: Marion, 9:10.02 (+8.37 seconds)
High jump: Tyler Kell (Clyde-Savannah), 6-0 (+4 inches)
Pole vault: Derian Stenglein (East Rochester), 9-0 (+1 foot, 6 inches)
Long jump: Norwood Hughes (Newark), 20-5½ (+1 foot, 7½ inches)
Triple jump: Dawson Christensen (Marcus Whitman), 39-6½ (+5¾ inches)
Shot put: Nathan Chambers (East Rochester), 39-½ (+1 foot, 8½ inches)
Weight throw: Chambers, 52-4¾ (+8 feet, 11½ inches)
1,500 race walk: Jesse Cottrell (Red Jacket), 8:41.96 (+1.06 seconds)
GIRLS
55 dash: Aubrey Runkle (Wayne), :07.73 (+0.30 seconds)
300 dash: Emma Robbins (Newark), :44.45 (+0.64 seconds)
600 run: Ailena Reynolds-Diaz (Pal-Mac), 1:47.95 (+2.16 seconds)
1,000 run: Trinity Wells (Newark), 3:11.89 (+3.73 seconds)
1,500 run: Wells, 4:57.55 (+29.03 seconds)
3,000 run: Emma Rath (Clyde-Savannah/Lyons), 12:13.86 (+0.17 seconds)
55 hurdles: Sophia Konstantinou (Williamson), :09.54 (+0.10 seconds)
4x200 relay: Pal-Mac, 1:58.32 (+1.76 seconds)
4x400 relay: Wayne, 4:33.72 (+7.43 seconds)
4x800 relay: Wayne, 11:18.52 (+4.42 seconds)
High jump: Lauren Case (Pal-Mac), 5-2 (+2 inches)
Pole vault: Katelyn Burger (Pal-Mac), 8-0 (+1 foot)
Long jump: Madalenn Fee (Red Jacket), 16-3 (+11 inches)
Triple jump: Carly Gross (Wayne), 31-0 (+11¼ inches)
Shot put: Karrina McKoy (Mynderse), 29-6 (+1 foot, 5½ inches)
Weight throw: Grace Moyer (Pal-Mac), 32-8¼ (+2 feet, 1½ inches)
1,500 race walk: Maya Rush (Wayne), 9:08.62 (+1.39 seconds)