PALMYRA — It was a full weekend of wrestling in the Finger Lakes as dozens of schools hosted tournaments.
Pal-Mac high school hosted a tournament and Midlakes was one of the schools competing. In the head-to-head, Pal-Mac defeated Waterloo 72-18. Waterloo had three forfeits from the start. Red Raiders’ Ethan Ferro pinned Preston Cooper in 30 seconds, Joshua Shafer (Pal-Mac) pinned Andrew O‘Connor (Midlakes) in 3:39, Hunter Battoglia (Pal-Mac) over pinned Jansen (Midlakes) in just under five minutes, Riley Belanger (Riley Belanger (Palmyra Macedon Sr HS) over Kyle Sheffield (Midlakes) (Fall 2:48) pinned Kyle Sheffield (Midlakes) in 2:48.
As for Midlakes, Curtis Grimes (Midlakes) pinned Jake Pate (Pal-Mac) in 2:34, Teddy Raes (Midlakes) pinned Steven Schultz (Pal-Mac) in 4:44 and Eric Peck-Elzey (Midlakes) pinned Jayden Demeurisse (Pal-Mac) in 30 seconds.
At Avoca’s tournament, Dundee and Waterloo competed. In their match against Arkport, Waterloo was victorious 45-22. Zachary Coleman pinned Justin merry in the 152-pound weight class in 2:35. Kaleb Seeley pinned Joshua Theilen in the 160-pound weight class in 58 seconds. Nathan Costantino won the decision over Evan Buisch in the 182-pound class by a score of 4-3. Hunter Worden pinned Jacob Henshaw in the 195-pound class in 2:18.
Against Portville, Waterloo struggled and fell 72-18. Christian Lopez (126) pinned Bryan Randolph in 3:19 and Peter Shangraw (138) pinned Andrew DeArmitt in 4:11.
As for Dundee, they dropped both of their meets. They fell to Arkport 39-30 with several forfeits by both teams. Kenneth Empson Jr. was the only winner for Dundee in either match who didn’t win via forfeit. Empson Jr. pinned Zachary VanFleet quickly in 21 seconds in the 195-pound wight class.
Empson Jr. was the only winner against Portville as Dundee 84-6. Empson Jr. showed how talented he is in the 195-weight class with a 36 second pin over Julian Morales.
The Newark Reds were involved in a an individual tournament. Dillan Hernandez, Logan Whickman, Connor Simizon and Jade Eldridge competed for Newark. Simizon was the only winner as he pinned Carter Polhamous in the 285-pound weight class in a 5:13-minute battle.
Mynderse Academy competed in the Cato Duels at Cato-Meridian on Saturday. They fell to Fulton and West Genesee and defeated Hannibal-Cato-Meridian.
No match results were submitted for the win against Hannibal-Cato-Meridian and Nate Welch got the only win against Fulton via forfeit. The Blue Devils lost 84-6. In the loss to West Genesee, Dominick Pistor of the 120-pound weight class pinned Joseph Martini in 5:25. That would be the Blue Devils’ only win of the meet in a 75-6 loss.
South Seneca competed in the Mark Stephens Classic at Horseheads and went 2-2. They defeated Camden 37-36, lost to Waverly 51-22 and split their dual match against Horseheads, winning the first 59-25 and losing the second 74-9.
Against Camden, Tyler Piccolo (132), Jack Snyder (138), Joshua Maslyn (152) and Dylan Campbell (126) all pinned their opponents and earned key victories. Josh Wilkins (145) earned three points with his 3-1 decision victory and Caleb Sweet (106) won the match for South Seneca with his 4-point, 8-0 Major Decision. The four-points won by Sweet helped South Seneca defeat Camden by one point.
In the win over Horseheads, Trent Stagg (120), Maslyn (152) and Sweet (106) recorded pins and earned six points each. Luke Dendis (160) earned five points in a win over Derek Panaski.
Lyons competed in the ‘City-Catholic’ Invitational held at McQuiad. Without a deep roster, Lyons struggled and dropped all three matches. Jordan Cole (138) and Jordan Owen (145) were the only winners against East high school. Cole got his pin in 66 seconds and Owen got his in just 45 seconds.
Cyrus Pullen (170) earned the only non-forfeit win against McQuaid with a 20 second pin over Connor Growney. Jordan Owen dominated once again in the Lions’ only non-forfeit win against Red Jacket with a 3:14 pin over Tyler Schwalbach.
Geneva was the final school in action and they wrestled in the Wellsville Tournament. The overall match result was not submitted but individuals were. Mason Rusinko (152), Malik Gramling (182), Ty Coles (152), and AJ Rhinehart (220) all earned pins. Rusinko pinned Aaron Miller in 27 seconds, Gramling pinned Connor Hare in 67 seconds, Rhinehart pinned Ethan Woodward in 4:52 and Coles pinned Aaron Miller in 55 seconds. Warsaw’s Aaron Miller had to wrestle three times in the 152-pound weight class and loss twice. Aiden Fallo (120) earned a 13-1 Major Decision victory over Justin Baker and Chandler Church (145) earned a 13-4 Major Decision victory over Hailey DeGroff.