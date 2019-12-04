NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott 65, Williamson/Marion/Sodus 24
NR-W (1-0) — Pins: Justin Bachman (2:31 at 132 pounds), Clayton Reed (3:05 at 145), Chris Mourey (:14 at 152), Seth Marsteiner (:58 at 170), Kyle Kasper (2:50 at 220) and Noah Wazinski (1:30 at 285) … Injury default: Jake Minner (182) … Technical fall: Hunter Davenport (5:58 at 138) … Forfeits: Dicky Delpa (99), Ben Collins (120) and Allan Anthony (160)
WMS (0-1) — Pin: Miguel Resendiz (1:17 at 195) … Forfeits: Jayden Chiccino (106), Lily Frederick (113) and Ryan LaBarr (126)