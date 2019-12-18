FINGER LAKES EAST
Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan 41, Wayne Central 36
Wayne (5-3, 2-1) — Pins (times NA): Robert Armstrong (99), Joshua Jones (138), Devin LaDue (152) and Joshua Armstrong (182) … Technical fall: Nick Gabriel (19-4 at 126) … Major decision: Will Tennity (12-2 at 132) … Decision: Carmen Piccirilli (4-1 at 160)
MWPY (11-3, 2-1) — Pins (times NA): David Young (106), Jayden Reid (145), Justin Smith (170), Austin Smith (195) … Major decision: Ayden Mowry (19-6 at 120) and Colton Yerkes (10-1 at 220) … Decision: Mason Petersen (4-1 at 285) … Forfeit: Nathaniel Nichols (113)
——
Pal-Mac 64, Midlakes 10
P-M (8-6, 2-0) — Pins: Jace Schafer (1:55 at 113), Dominic Affronti (0:27 at 120), Joshua Schafer (1:41 at 195) … Decisions: Dylan Dollar (11-5 at 138), Samual Quick (6-5 at 145), Ethan Ferro (9-1 at 160), Jake Pate (5-4 at 182) and Hunter Battoglia (4-0 at 220) … Forfeits: Zachary Rooks (99), Aiden Gales (126), Kaleb Burgess (152) and Rory Sloan (170)
Midlakes (1-6, 0-2) — Pin: Teddy Raes (2:28 at 106) … Major decision: Eric Peck-Elzey (18-5 at 132)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 46, Irondequoit 33
I’quoit (4-5) — Pins; Owen DeNunzio (1:24 at 106), Caleb Delly (1:05 at 145), NA (1:29 at 170), Dominic DiStasio (3:17 at 195) and Antonio Valdez (4:09 at 220) … Decision: Mikey Vullo (3-0 at 138)
CA (2-6) — Pins: Braden Whitcomb (4:41 at 113), Ryan Trapp (5:44 at 120), Reese Hibbard (4:30 at 152), Grant Johnston (3:52 at 160) and Shane Slowe (1:13 at 285) … Major decision: Nick Fuhrmann (11-1 at 126) … Decisions: Draven Cruz (9-2 at 152) and Lucas Malcomson (7-5 at 182) … Forfeit: Collin Ferguson (99)
——
Williamson/Marion/Sodus 48, Mynderse 36
Mynderse (5-9) — Pins: Cody McIntyre (1:14 at 138), Jakob Alcott (1:27 at 152) and Chris Cratsley (1:24 at 170) … Forfeits: Karen Marie Rivera (120), Jack Nicholson (145) and Sam McDermott (160)
WMS (4-5) — Pins: Vinny Chiccino (4:53 at 106), Ryan LaBarr (1:58 at 126), Zach David (0:17 at 132), Samuel Halstead (0:29 at 182), Miguel Resendiz (1:16 at 195), Jose Uribe (1:05 at 220) and Rodney Jones III (2:57 at 285) … Forfeit: Lily Frederick (113)