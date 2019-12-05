FINGER LAKES EAST
Williamson/Marion/Sodus 42, Midlakes 36
Midlakes (0-1, 0-1) — Pins: Chase Peacock (1:21 at 113 pounds), Lucas Garver (0:22 at 120), Preston Cooper (0:36 at 170) and Curtis Grimes (0:30 at 182) … Decisions: Eric Peck-Elzey (6-2 at 132) and Cody Helker (9-3 at 138) … Forfeit: Matt Raes (145)
WMS (1-1, 1-0) — Jorge Torres-Perez (5:16 at 152), Trey Brackman III (1:03 at 160), Samuel Halstead (0:36 at 195) and Miguel Resendiz (1:59 at 220) … Decisions: Vinny Chiccino (3-1 in first sudden-victory period at 106) and Rodney Jones III (8-1 at 285) … Forfeits: Sebastian Tarquinio (99) and Ryan LaBarr (126)
——
FINGER LAKES CENTRAL
Mynderse 39, Newark 33
Mynderse (1-0, 1-0) — Pins (times NA): Brian Babilonia (113 pounds), Bronc Petrie (120), Morgen Major (182), John McIntyre (195) and Jordan Felice (220) … Injury default: Sam McDermott (160) … Decision: Dominick Pistor (8-6 at 132)
Newark (0-1, 0-1) — Pins (times NA): Connor Nenish (126), Jackson Vermeulen (138), Zachary Ludolph (145), Connor Simizon (285) … Decision: Dillan Hernandez (5-3 at 170) … Forfeit: Ethan Barbera (106)