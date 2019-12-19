FINGER LAKES CENTRAL
East Rochester 39, North Rose-Wolcott 34
NR-W (7-6, 2-1) — Pins: Hunter Davenport (0:48 at 145), Chris Mourey (1:23 at 160) and Jake Minier (3:58 at 182) … Major decision: Justin Bachman (12-3 at 132) … Decisions: Nate Wazinski (11-4 at 195) and Kyle Kasper (7-6 at 220) … Forfeit: Dicky Delpa (99)
ER (6-1, 2-0) — Pins: Derek Geronimo (1:58 at 126), Dan Morales (5:35 at 152) and Mike Raschiatore (2:53 at 285) … Decision: Alex Morales (10-9 at 170) … Forfeits: Omarion LeBron (106), Eric Wilson (113) and Jayme Taylor (120)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket/Bloomfield 45, Lyons 6
RJB (5-3, 2-1) — Pins: Evan Baxter (1:29 at 113) ... Kody Baxter (1:31 at 132) ... Forfeits: Matt Allen (120) ... Rowen Moore (126) ... Don Eaton (138) ... Ethan Lenny (152) ... Ethan Gray (106)
Lyons (0-8, 0-3) — Forfeit: Jacub Beachard (285)
——
NON-LEAGUE
East High 30, Lyons 18
Lyons (0-9) — Pins: Jordan Owen (1:50 at 145) ... Jacub Beachard (3:25 at 285) ... Forfeit: Eleanor Owen (113)