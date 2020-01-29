NON-LEAGUE

East Rochester 51, Red Jacket/Bloomfield 29

ER (15-3) — Pins: Jason Taylor (3:35 at 126) … Decision: Alex Morales (3-2 at 160) … Forfeits: Omarion LeBron (99), Dan Morales (145), Seamus Costello (152), Xavier Mek (170), Cole Ricci (182), Kevin Marcial (195) and Mike Raschiatore (285)

RJ (10-14) — Pins: Ethan Gray (2:43 at 106) and Evan Baxter (1:12 at 113) … Technical fall: Tyler Schwalbach (5:42 at 138) … Forfeits: Matthew Allen (120) and Kody Baxter (132)

Wayne 63, Eastridge 15

Wayne (12-8) — Pins: Devin LaDue (0:54 at 152) and Joshua Armstrong (1:04 at 160) … Decision: Dakota Tigue (5-3 at 170) … Forfeits: Ryan Harris (99), Cael Lawson (113), Jamie Hastings (126), Michael Desiderio (132), Joshua Jones (138), Aiden Hresent (145), Jonah Pullen (220) and Aiden Harris (285)

