SECTION V DIVISION II DUALS
At Geneva HS
Semifinals
(2)Pal-Mac 41, (3)Bolivar-Richburg 40
Pal-Mac (18-10) — Pins: Dominic Affronti (106), Kaleb Burgess (145), Ethan Ferro (160), Jake Pate (170) and Riley Belanger (285) … Technical fall: Devon McKoy (19-2 at 152) … Forfeit: Jace Schafer (113)
——
(1)Canisteo-Greenwood 43, (4)Wayne 36
Wayne (7-4) — Pins: Joshua Jones (1:46 at 138), Carmen Piccirilli (1:57 at 152) and Joshua Armstrong (0:49 at 160) … Forfeits: William Tennity (132), Devin LaDue (145) and Liam Osborn (182)
——
Championship
(2)Pal-Mac 45, (1)Canisteo-Greenwood 26
Pal-Mac (19-10) — Advances to New York State Division II Dual Championships ... no results provided
——
Third Place
(4)Wayne 37, (3)Bolivar-Richburg 36
Wayne (8-4) — Won last four matches to overcome 36-13 deficit; won match on criteria tiebreaker … Pins: William Tennity (0:38 at 132), Devin LaDue (1:09 at 145), Carmen Piccirilli (3:27 at 152) and Joshua Armstrong (1:35 at 160) … Decisions: Cael Lawson (3-2 at 113) and Nick Gabriel (7-5 at 120) … Forfeit: Dakota Tigue (170)