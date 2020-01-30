NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott 51, Red Creek 21
NR-W (19-10) — Pins: Seth Marsteiner (1:02 at 160) and Persian Singh (1:05 at 170) … Decision: Jake Minier (7-5 at 182) … Forfeits: Dicky Delpa (99), Ben Collins (113), Justin Bachman (132), Jon Payne (138), Nate Wazinski (195) and Noah Wazinski (285)
RC (3-20) — Decision: Josh Searle (5-3 at 152) … Forfeits: Brian Sharkey (106), Jacob Morrisette (126) and Chris Williams (285)
——
Spencerport 57, Pal-Mac 21
P-M (21-11) — No results provided
——
Canandaigua 36, Wayne 24
Wayne (12-9) — Pins: Cael Lawson (2:56 at 113), Joshua Jones (3:58 at 138) and Joshua Armstrong (2:52 at 160) … Decisions: Robert Armstrong (8-1 at 99) and Will Tennity (4-3 at 132)
CA (6-10) — Pin: Austin Cayward (0:43 at 182) … Decisions: Nick Furhmann (10-7 at 126), Mike Shelhart (8-3 at 145), Draven Cruz (5-3 at 152), Grant Johnston (7-4 at 170), Ryan Kuhn (6-3 at 220) and Shane Slowe (3-2 at 285) … Forfeits: Collin Ferguson (106) and Sophie Pollack (195)