NON-LEAGUE
East Rochester 66, Red Creek 11
Red Creek (3-17) — Pin: Brian Sharkey (1:16 at 106) ... Technical fall: Josh Searle (19-3 at 152)
ER (9-3) — Pins: Jason Taylor (0:39 at 126) and Dan Morales (3:14 at 160) ... Forfeits: Omarion LeBron (99), Derek Geronimo (120), Ashtyn Carr-Pieramico (132), Ricky Bridson (138), Xavier Mek (170), Cole Ricci (182), Kevin Marcial (195), Wesley Jack (220) and Seth Grant (285)
——
Waterloo 42, Red Jacket/Bloomfield 27
Waterloo (8-12) — Pins: Christian Lopez (5:10 at 126) and Jayson Minguez (3:26 at 132) ... Forfeits: Peter Shangraw (138), Neil Ferrington (160), Kaleb Seeley (170), Hunter Worden (182) and Nathan Costantino (195)
RJB (10-11) — Decision: Ethan Lenny (3-1 at 152) ... Forfeits: Ethan Gray (106), Matthew Allen (113), Evan Baxter (120) and Tyler Schwalbach (145)
——
SECTION V DIVISION II DUALS
Quarterfinals
(1)Canisteo-Greenwood 53, (8)Newark 18
Newark (1-2) — Pins: Zachary Ludolph (1:12 at 152) and Logan Whickman (4:12 at 182) ... Decisions: Jackson Vermeulen (7-4 at 145) and Connor Simizon (5-1 at 285)
——
(2)Pal-Mac 66, (7)South Seneca 14
SS (9-7) — Pin: Dylan Campbell (132) … Technical fall: Joshua Maslyn (19-1 at 138) … Decision: Luke Dendis (5-2 at 170)
P-M (17-10) — Pins: Aiden Gales (126), Devon McKoy (145), Kaleb Burgess (152), Ethan Ferro (160), Hunter Battoglia (220) and Riley Belanger (285) … Decisions: Dominic Affronti (10-5 at 106) and Jake Pate (5-0 at 182) … Forfeits: Zachary Rooks (99), Andrew Zellie (113), Jace Schafer (120) and Joshua Shafer (195)
——
(3)Bolivar-Richburg 60, (6)Geneva 30
At Canisteo-Greenwood HS
Geneva (6-4)
——
(4)Wayne 59, (5)North Rose-Wolcott 15
NR-W (15-10) — Pin: Nate Wazinski (0:48 at 182) ... Decision: Ben Collins (7-3 at 113) ... Forfeits: Kyle Kasper (195)
Wayne (7-3) — Pins: Robert Armstrong (1:58 at 99), Nick Gabriel (0:56 at 126) and Joshua Jones (4:50 at 138) ... Technical falls: Devin LaDue (17-2 at 145) and Joshua Armstrong (19-3 at 160) ... Major decision: Carmen Piccirilli (10-2 at 152) ... Decisions: William Tennity (14-8 at 132), Jonah Pullen (3-1 at 220) and Dakota Tigue (4-2 at 170) ... Forfeits: Ryan Harris (106), Jamie Hastings (120) and Aiden Harris (285)