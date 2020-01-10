FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 40, Geneva 39
Midlakes (3-15, 1-3) — Pins: Teddy Raes (0:17 at 99), Garrett Cooper (0:53 at 106), Eric Peck-Elzey (3:06 at 132), Andrew O’Connor (3:05 in 195) ... Major decisions: Eric Peck-Elzey (16-4 at 126) ... Decisions: Lucas Garver (10-4 at 113) and Chase Peacock (3-0 at 120) ... Forfeit: Curtis Grimes (182)
Geneva (6-5, 0-4) — Pins: Ty Coles (1:39 at 145), Andrew Mateo (3:21 at 160), Malik Gramling (2:49 at 170) and Jahvon Loucks (1:21 at 220) ... Decision: Jordan Campbell (10-4 at 138) ... Forfeits: Mason Rusinko (152) and Daishawn Rowe (285)
——
FINGER LAKES CENTRAL
East Rochester 55, Mynderse 27
ER (11-3, 3-0) — Pins: Derek Geronimo (5:01 at 120), Jason Taylor (2:39 at 126), Ricky Bridson (1:40 at 138), Seamus Costello (1:52 at 152), Xavier Mek (3:38 at 170) and Mike Raschiatore (1:51 at 285) … Major decision: Alex Morales (16-5 at 160) … Decision: Cole Ricci (7-5 at 195) … Forfeits: Omario LeBron (99) and Dan Morales (145)
Mynderse (11-12, 1-2) — Pins: Phil Love (3:23 at 106) and Brian Babilonia (0:50 at 113) … Decision: Chris Cratsley (5-1 at 182) … Forfeits: Cody McIntyre (132) and Jordan Felice (220)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca 71, Red Creek 0
RC (3-18, 1-2)
SS (10-7, 3-0) — Pins: Trent Stagg (1:03 at 126), Josh Wilkins (1:39 at 152), Luke Dendis (2:56 at 160) and Elijah Griffin (0:46 at 170) … Technical fall: Caleb Sweet (15-0 at 113) … Forfeits: Trevor Sibley (120), Dylan Campbell (132), Tyler Piccolo (138), Joshua Maslyn (145), Adam Sibley (182), Simon Appleby (195) and Johnathan Kaiser (220)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Brighton 42, Waterloo 27
Waterloo (8-13) — Pins: Jayson Minguez (1:56 at 120), Neil Ferrington (3:57 at 145) and Hunter Worden (4:57 at 170) … Decision: Peter Shangraw (8-2 at 138) ... Forfeit: Travis Welch (160)