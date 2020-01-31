MONROE COUNTY II
Attica/Batavia 43, Canandaigua 36
CA (6-11, 1-4) — Pins: Austin Cayward (0:16 at 170), Kalob Ezzell (2:02 at 182) and Shane Slowe (2:43 at 285) … Disqualification: Ryan Kuhn (195) … Technical fall: Grant Johnston (18-3 at 160) … Major decision: Reese Hibbard (12-3 at 138) … Decision: Draven Cruz (10-4 at 152)
——
NON-LEAGUE
West Genesee 42, North Rose-Wolcott 39
NR-W (19-11) — Pins: Ben Collins (3:14 at 113), Chris Mourey (5:02 at 152), Nate Wazinski (3:04 at 182) and Noah Wazinski (1:31 at 285) … Decision: Dicky Delpa (7-6 at 99) … Forfeits: Persian Singh (170) and Kyle Kasper (195)
——
East Rochester 50, Eastridge 25
ER (16-3) — Pins: Mike Raschiatore (1:45 at 285) … Technical fall: Seamus Costello (5:57 at 160) … Decision: Xavier Mek (3-0 at 182) … Forfeits: Omarion LeBron (99), Jayme Taylor (113), Jason Taylor (126), Ashtyn Carr-Pieramico (145), Jack LaFountain (152) and Cole Ricci (195)
——
Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan 57, South Seneca 23
SS (12-9) — Pins: Caleb Sweet (3:38 at 106), Joshua Maslyn (3:37 at 145) and Luke Dendis (3:10 at 160) … Technical fall: Dylan Campbell (3:33 at 132)
MWPY (18-5) — Pins: Ayden Mowry (1:31 at 120), Evan Gray (4:50 at 126), Damien Snyder (2:50 at 138), Justin Smith (0:25 at 170), Austin Smith (3:34 at 182), Alec Benson (1:16 at 220) and Mason Petersen (1:53 at 285) … Decision: Chad Smith (5-3 at 152) … Forfeits: Nathaniel Nichols (113) and Colton Yerkes (195)
——
Penfield 65, Newark 18
Newark (3-5) — Pin: Jackson Vermeulen (3:21 at 145) … Decisions: Dillan Hernandez (8-3 at 170) and Connor Simizon (3-0 at 285) … Forfeit: Jade Eldridge (138)