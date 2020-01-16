FINGER LAKES CENTRAL
East Rochester 52, Newark 26
Newark (1-4, 1-3) — Pins: Jade Eldridge (4:48 at 138), Jackson Vermeulen (5:37 at 145) and Logan Dayton (4:47 at 160) … Major decisions: Connor Nenish (14-2 at 113) and Dillan Hernandez (10-1 at 170)
ER (12-3, 4-0) — Clinched outright possession of first divisional title since joining league 10 years ago … Pins: Eric Wilson (1:31 at 106), Seamus Costello (5:13 at 152) and Mike Raschiatore (3:36 at 285) … Major decision: Jason Taylor (16-6 at 132) … Forfeits: Omarion LeBron (99), Derek Geronimo (120), Xavier Mek (182), Cole Ricci (195) and Kevin Marcial (220)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Webster Thomas 54, Canandaigua 21
CA (5-9, 1-2) — Pin: Shane Slowe (3:24 at 285) … Decision: Draven Cruz (10-5 at 152) … Forfeits: Ryan Kuhn (195) and Keleb Sparks (220)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Rush-Henrietta 57, Midlakes 15
Midlakes (3-16) — Decisions: Teddy Raes (5-4 on firsts tiebreaking criteria at 99), Ryan Peck-Elzey (5-4 at 132), John DeBoover (6-3 at 138), Matt Raes (8-5 at 145) and Curtis Grimes (7-3 at 195)