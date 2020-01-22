NON-LEAGUE
Newark 42, Red Jacket/Bloomfield 18
Newark (3-4) — Pins: John Shaw (3:51 at 126), Luis Ortiz (4:30 at 132) and Zachary Ludolph (3:03 at 145) ... Forfeits: Jackson Vermeulen (138), Logan Dayton (152), Dillan Hernandez (170), Connor Simizon (285)
RJB (10-13) — Pins: Ethan Gray (0:30 at 106), Matthew Allen (4:30 at 113) and Evan Baxter (3:57 at 120)
——
South Seneca 42, Port Byron 20
SS (12-8) — Pin: Dylan Campbell (1:28 at 126) ... Technical fall: Caleb Sweet (17-0 at 106) ... Major decision: Josh Wilkins (9-1 at 152) ... Decision: Joshua Maslyn (5-1 at 145) ... Forfeits: Trevor Sibley (120), Elijah Griffin (160), Adam Sibley (170) and Simon Appleby (195)