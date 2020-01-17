FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 42, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan 33
MWPY (17-5, 3-2) — Pins: Damien Snyder (0:45 at 138) and Justin Smith (0:44 at 170) ... Forfeits: Chad Smith (152), Brendan Hawley (160) and Mason Petersen (285),
Midlakes (4-16, 2-3) — Pins: Garrett Cooper (1:58 at 106), Eric Peck-Elzey (3:18 at 126) and Curtis Grimes (1:56 at 195) ... Technical fall: Lucas Garver (25-8 at 113) ... Major decision: Andrew O’Connor (11-0 at 182) ... Decisions: Ryan Peck-Elzey (8-2 at 132), John DeBoover (7-5 at 145) and Matt Jansen (6-2 at 220) ... Forfeit: Teddy Raes (99)
——
Pal-Mac 54, Wayne 25
Wayne (10-8, 3-2) — Pins: William Tennity (132) and Devin LaDue (160) ... Major decision: Nick Gabriel (10-1 at 120) ... Decision: Robert Armstrong (3-0 at 99) ... Forfeit: Joshua Armstrong (170)
Pal-Mac (21-10, 5-0) — Clinched outright possession of first league title since 2010 … Pins: Jace Schafer (113), Kaleb Burgess (138), Devon McKoy (145), Jake Pate (182), Hunter Battoglia (195) and Riley Belanger (285) ... Decisions: Aiden Gales (9-2 at 126) and Joshua Shafer (9-4 at 220) ... Forfeits: Dominic Affronti (106) and Ethan Ferro (152)
——
FINGER LAKES CENTRAL
Waterloo 42, Mynderse 34
Waterloo (9-14, 1-3) — Pins: Jayson Minguez (3:12 at 132), Peter Shangraw (0:43 at 138), Derek Colegrove (1:10 at 145), Zachary Coleman (1:13 at 152), Neil Ferrington (3:45 at 160), Kaleb Seeley (1:26 at 170) and Nathan Costantino (1:40 at 182)
Mynderse (10-13, 1-3) — Major decisions: Cody McIntyre (8-0 at 126) ... Forfeits: Phil Love (106), Brian Babilonia (113), Bronc Petrie (120), John McIntyre (195) and Jordan Felice (220)
——
NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott 36, South Seneca 33
NR-W (17-10) — Pins: Justin Bachman (1:59 at 132), Nate Wazinski (4:20 at 182), Caleb Baldwin (5:00 at 220) and Noah Wazinksi (2:35 at 285) ... Forfeits: Jake Minier (170) and Kyle Kasper (195)
SS (11-8) — Pin: Luke Dendis (2:24 at 160) ... Technical fall: Joshua Maslyn (18-1 at 145) ... Major decision: Caleb Sweet (14-0 at 113) ... Decisions: Tyler Piccolo (7-6 at 138) and Josh Wilkins (3-2 at 152) ... Forfeits: Trevor Sibley (120) and Trent Stagg (126)