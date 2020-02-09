ONTARIO — A week following the state duals championships, the second weekend in February marked the beginning of the road to the individual state championships for Section V wrestlers across all weight classes.
The different divisions were spread out among the Finger Lakes. Class B1 wrestled at Wayne Central, Class B2 wrestled at Warsaw Central School and Class B3 wrestled at Bolivar-Richburg Central school.
In Class B1, Teddy Raes of Midlakes won the Section V Class B1 99-pound weight class with a 4-1 decision victory over Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Jazz Spaulding. Curtis Grimes (182) came in second place to Sam Halstead of Williamson/Marion/Sodus via a 5-4 decision. Chase Peacock fell to Dominic Affronti in the 113-pound championship and took second place as well.
As expected, Pal-Mac had a successful day on the mats as Jace Schafer, Ethan Ferro, Dominic Affronti, Kaleb Burgess and Josh Shafer all won their respective weight classes. Schafer (106) pinned Williamson/Marion/Sodus’ Vinny Chiccino 0:57 seconds. Affronti (113) won a 13-3 major decision over Midlakes’ Chase Peacock. Burgess (138) took 3:12 to pin Owen House of Hornell. Ferro (145) won 8-1 decision victory over Wayne’s Devin LaDue. Shafer and Dylan Amidon battled it out for the 195 weight class. Shafer came out on top in a 3-1 sudden victory.
As for Geneva, Jahvoun Loucks won via 3-1 decision over Dansville/Keshequa’s Shane Crandall in the 220-pound weight class. Daishawn Rowe (285) lost in an upset to Josh Miles of Haverling in 0:47 seconds.
Waterloo’s best finisher was Amidon who placed second in the 195-pound class. Neil Ferrington took third place in the 152-pound class with a 10-3 decision and Kaleb Seeley (160) placed third with a 4:24 pin of Midlakes’ Preston Cooper.
Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan’s Justin Smith earned a victory in 160-weight class with a 9-1 major decision over Wayne’s Josh Armstrong. Aiden Mowry made a great run but ultimately fell to Anthony Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima via a 0:59 second pin.
In Class B2, Mynderse competed and the Blue Devils’ best finish was Chris Cratsley, who finished fourth in the 170-pound weight division.
In Class B3, South Seneca had three wrestlers win a spot atop the podium. Caleb Sweet took first place in the 106-pound weight class with a 14-4 major decision victory over Alexander’s Benjamin Merrill. Also placing first for South Seneca was Josh Wilkins in the 152-pound weight class with a 2:12 pin of Colton Cook of Alfred Almond. Luke Dendis rounded out South Seneca’s first place finishes with a 5:22 pin victory in the 160-pound weight class.
Trevor Sibley placed third in the 120-pound weight class with 2:45 pin. Dylan Campbell placed second in the 126-pound weight class after suffering an 11-5 decision loss. Josh Maslyn of South Seneca also lost in his final, falling in a 4-1 decision loss in the 138-pound weight class. Adam Sibley placed second in the 170-pound class as well.