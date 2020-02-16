BROCKPORT — Three Palmyra-Macedon wrestlers are headed to the NYSPHSAA Championships after winning Section V state qualifying titles Saturday night at The College of Brockport.
Jace Schafer (106), Kaleb Burgess (138) and Ethan Ferro (145) are headed to Albany Feb. 28-29 by way of their first-place showings. Schafer downed South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet by technical fall in the championship round.
North Rose-Wolcott 170-pounder Jake Minier also advanced to states.
Non-champions must finish second or third to be eligible for a wild card in the state tournament. Along with Sweet, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan’s Justin Smith (160) was second, while Geneva teammates Jahvon Loucks (220) and Daishawn Rowe (285) placed third.
Wild cards will be announced later this week.
Also at Brockport, Newark’s Jade Eldridge (138) and North Rose-Wolcott’s Persian Singh (152) won titles in the inaugural Section V Girls Wrestling Invitational.