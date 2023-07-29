WOLCOTT — North Rose-Wolcott is getting a nice facelift to its athletic facilities this summer. Multiple construction projects are underway that will allow the school to welcome back Cougar athletes with a refreshed gymnasium, a new concessions and restroom building adjacent to the soccer field, new bleachers, a resurfaced track and other minor projects that are asset preservation.
“I am thrilled that our students, staff and community will have the benefits of updates to our district athletic facilities,” said Marc Blankenberg, North Rose-Wolcott Athletic Director.
With the green light, work on the athletic facilities began promptly this summer. The gymnasium floor has been sanded and is in the process of being restained with fresh court lines, an updated Cougars logo and a new wood stain color scheme inside the 3-point arc, the key and the rest of the court, rather than the traditional painted parts of the court. The walls received a fresh coat of paint as well.
“We’re excited,” Blankenberg said of the projects. “It’s great for community and it’s an upgrade people enjoy. It rekindles the pride in the facilities.”
Blankenberg expects the gym project to be done by the time students return. The concession construction looks to be tight to the start of the fall season but it looks promising. The bleachers and press box will linger into the start of soccer season. In September, a new modular dugout system will be installed upon its arrival.
The track resurfacing was completed in late June and replaced a 20-year-old surface.
The improvements are being made as part of the $11.1 million capital project approved by district voters in December 2021. Other enhancements to NR-W facilities are underway including renovation of the District Office and high school auditorium, reconfiguration of the Cougar OPS alternative learning center, and window replacement at North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School.