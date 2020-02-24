ROCHESTER — RIT hosted the Section V Indoor Track & Field championships over the weekend for Classes A through D.
Several Finger Lakes schools competed and excelled as did individual athletes.
Here are the breakdowns for boys and girls:
Class D
Classes A and D began the weekend’s festivities on Friday night. While no area schools competed in A Class, South Seneca, Lyons, Clyde-Savannah and Red Creek competed in the Class D races and field events.
In the girls Class D standings, South Seneca had a big day with a second-place finish of 60 points, tied with Honeoye. A little further down the list, Red Creek and Lyons came in sixth and seventh places, respectively, while Clyde-Savannah placed 11th.
Individually, Lyons’ Lucy Dobbins helped her team with a second in the 55 hurdles, finishing in 9.88 seconds and .03 milliseconds behind Jessica Pelkey of Cal-Mum. The Lions’ best performance of the day may have come from their relay squads. The 1,600 team of Lester, Dobbins, Richardson and Richardson won the event by almost a second in 4:43.76. The same team of four then raced in the 4x800 relay team and came in second with a time of 2:03.23.
South Seneca’s second-place finish was in large part due to Brianna Searing, who torched the field in the 1,000 and the 1,500. Searling won the 1,000 in 3:17.86 and placed second in the 1,500 in 5:34.52. Teammate Alexis Frost placed second in the 1,500 race walk in 10:44.91. The Falcons’ 800 relay team of Zona, Wadsworth, Searing and Marion placed third in the event, running a time of 2:05.80.
In the field, Falcons’ Aryanna Zona gave her team a huge point boost with a win in the triple jump (32’ 9”) and fourth in the long jump (14’ 9”). Lily Zona would place third in the long jump (14’ 9 1/4”). Sam Marion’s win in the weight throw (31’ 2 1/2”) helped the Falcons to their second-place team finish.
Emma Rath of Clyde-Savannah had a good run in the 1,500. She finished in 5:41.60, good for third place and six points. Teammate Erin Mann was also huge for the Golden Eagles with a second-place result in the shot put (30’ 6 1/2’).
In boys Class D, Lyons was the highest local finisher in eighth place with 29 points. Two places behind, with 18 points, was Clyde-Savannah and Red Creek and South Seneca rounded things out with two points resulting in a tie for 15th.
Individually, Zander Beaudette of Lyons took third in the 55 hurdles with a 9.97.
Tyler Kell represented Clydep-Savannah in the high jump and tied for second with a jump of 5’ 6”.
Class B
Classes B and C kicked off on Saturday with several local teams in action. For Class B boys and girls, Pal-Mac, Newark, Wayne and Midlakes; Midlake did not compete in the girls events but the others did.
For the girls, Pal-Mac would be be the highest local finisher with 74.5 points and a fourth-place team finish.
Wayne Central edged Newark for sixth place with 34 points to Newark’s 31.
Individually, Trinity Wells was a star once again representing the Newark Reds. The long distance specialist crushed the field in both the 3,000 and the 1,000. Wells finished the 3,000 in 11:01.46, over 50 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Then in the 1,500, she won again over Leah Lloyd of Pal-Mac — a high quality opponent — in over 10 seconds with a time of 5:01.31.
As for her teammates, Emma Robbins contributed as well with a second place in the 300 dash (:44.34).
For Pal-Mac, Hana Premyslovsky and Sadie Ensign both had excellent times in the 1,500 race walk. Premyslovsky placed second with a time of 8:43.68 and Ensign was right behind her in third at 8:45.13. Aleina Reynolds-Diaz had a solid finish in the 600 for the Red Raiders. She was second with a mark of 1:41.15. As mentioned, Leah Lloyd just could not keep up with Wells in the 1,500, but she certainly gave it her all for a second-place finish in 5:11.39.
As they had done in the W-FL Championships, Pal-Mac’s relay teams performed well. The girls 3,200 team won the event in 10:30.65. Red Raiders’ Aionna Johnson then placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 33-feet to kick off the field events. Teammate Lauren Case won the high jump, leaping 5 feet for the win. Madeline Pearce was third in the shot put (29’ 4½”).
As for the Class B boys, Pal-Mac again would finish highest with 28 points good for sixth. Newark was ninth with 18 points, Wayne right behind them in 10th with 15 and Midlakes was 12th.
Individually, Joseph Warner kicked things off for the Red Raiders with a second-place finish in the 55 hurdles, clocking in at 8.44 seconds. Nate Mayou then got the Red Raiders involved even further with a third in the shot put (47’3¼”) and a win in the weight throw with a cannon of 54’ 9½”.
Jacob DeWilde of Midlakes had his school’s best finish of the day with a weight throw of 50’ 8 3/4” good for third.
Norwood Hughes looked to follow his sizzling performance at the W-FL championships with a solid showing at sectionals. He blew the field away in the 300 with a winning time of 35.63 seconds.
The best finish for local schools in relays was Newark in the 800. The team of Hughes, Murray, Salerno, Green, Shephard and Orbaker placed fourth with a time of 1:36.81.
Justin Jantzi was huge for Wayne as he has been all season with a winning time of 1:25.09 in the 600.
Class C
Class C consisted of 16 represented schools for the girls and 14 for the boys. Waterloo, Marcus Whitman, Mynderse, Red Jacket and North Rose-Wolcott all were represented in both boys.
For the boys, Waterloo performed well with a third-place finish and 46 points. Right behind in fourth was Marcus Whitman with 40, followed by Williamson (39) in fifth, Red Jacket (33) in sixth, East Rochester (32) in seventh, NR-W (22) in 10th and Mynderse (15) in 12th.
Individually, Jacob Nemitz of Marcus Whitman placed second and fourth in the 55 hurdles and triple jump, respectively. Nemitz finished the 55 hurdles in 8.46 seconds and leaped just over 38 feet in the triple jump. Nemitz’s teammate Dawsen Christensen was third with a jump of 39’ 9 3/4”. Christensen then came in second in the long jump with a leap of 19’5”. Nemitz led Whitman to a third place finish in the 3,200 relay (9:46.18).
Erik Verdhem was Waterloo’s star for the day with a pair of wins in the 1,000 and 1,600, finishing in 2:48.75 and 4:58.16, respectively. Noah Barber got fourth in the 600 (1:32.61). Verdehem then led Waterloo to a victory in the 3,200 relay. Verdehem, Merkley, Barber, Bronson, Alger and Soto finished in 9:22.56. The Indians also notched second in the 1,600 relay in 3:54.03.
As for the girls, Waterloo continued to exhibit excellent talent with a fourth-place finish and 47 points. Red Jacket was right behind them in fifth followed by Mynderse in eighth, NR-W in 11th and Marcus Whitman in 14th. Chance Rice-Porter made her presence known in the high jump with a third-place finish thanks to her jump of 4’8”.
Individually, Sennett Turner led the way for Waterloo with a win in the 3,000 run (11:30.54) and a third in the 1,500 (5:33.79). Bryan Page placed third in the 1,000 in 3:19.14 for six more points for the Indians.
Mynderse’s relay team of Margaux Eller, Kaitlyn Hilkert, Aaliyah Adamas and Hannah Weston won a huge relay for the Blue Devils in 11:14.49. The Blue Devils then got six additional points from a third-place finish in the weight throw from Latoya Soura, who threw a 35’ 8½” toss.
Madalenn Fee for Red Jacket won a staggering three events. Fee placed first in the 600 (1:44.27), the 1,000 (3:14.16) and the 1,500 (5:25.67).
Marcus Whitman had a big win from Sierra Eddinger, who took the 1,500 race walk by nearly 16 seconds in 9:16.96.